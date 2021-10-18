Luke Bryan will make his CMA hosting debut during ‘55th Annual CMA Awards’ on Nov. 10

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The “55th Annual CMA Awards” returns Wednesday, Nov. 10, and country music legend and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan is taking the stage as this year’s host for the first time! ABC and the Country Music Association recently revealed the news, revving fans up for country music’s biggest night!

“We are so thrilled to have Luke join us as this year’s CMA Awards host,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer. “His fun and playful energy is something television viewers have welcomed into their homes week after week as a judge on ‘American Idol,’ and I know he has something exciting up his sleeve for the CMA Awards. We cannot wait to bring music fans a magical night of performances and truly some of the most special moments our show has ever delivered in just a few weeks.”

Broadcasting live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Bryan will make history as the first individual to host the CMA Awards solo since Vince Gill from 1994-2003.

In a recent Twitter post, Bryan shared the big news with his supporters and shared a statement expressing his gratitude for the opportunity.

“The CMA Awards is one of the biggest nights of the year for Country Music,” says Bryan. “Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before answering. The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn’t turn down. I mean, growing up in Georgia, I remember watching Vince Gill, Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Rogers, Barbara Mandrell, to name a few. They were so good. And then becoming a part of this amazing Country Music family and sitting on the front row while Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood and Darius Rucker took the reins, all of these artists are heroes and friends, and I am honored to have my name included in this group. I’m looking forward to making it fun and memorable and using this platform to continue to make Country Music shine.”

Following Bryan’s announcement, country music fans also chimed in to share congratulatory messages and positive remarks!

Well it's about time!!

CONGRATULATIONS Luke!!

👏👏👏👏👏👏

I will be waiting for that night to happen!!

I know you will have a GOOD TIME hosting too!!

I can remember when you hosted the ACM Awards with Blake Shelton!!

Good Luck and thank you for telling your FANS!!

❤🆙️ — Sherry Krieger (@Elektra36) October 18, 2021

My celebrity husband Luke Bryan is going to host the CMA Awards this year!!!! — Tom Cramer (@TomCramer1) October 18, 2021

Watch the ’55th Annual CMA Awards’ live at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10 on My ABC WOTV4!