Love is in the air during ‘The Goldbergs: The Kissing Bandits’ episode

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- ABC’s comedic sitcom, “The Goldbergs”, returns with a new episode at 8 pm on Wednesday, Jan. 19. During “The Kissing Bandits” showing, Adam and Brea confess a secret they’ve been hiding that can have an impact on the future of their relationship upon their return home from college orientation.

Meanwhile, Barry and Beverly share their love of ice-dancing and explore their shared passion together. In preparation for this hilarious episode, “The Goldbergs” shared a snippet on Twitter.

Enjoy this new episode by turning your channels to My ABC WOTV4! Episodes are available on demand and Hulu on the day following their premieres.