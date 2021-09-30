List: The Country Music Association reveals nominees for ‘The 55th Annual CMA Awards’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Country Music’s top artists are gearing up for another night of star-studded performances and entertainment on ABC! The 55th Annual CMA Awards returns at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and in preparation for the high-profile event, the Country Music Association has revealed the 2021 nominees.

“This year, we have the opportunity to honor the superstars, new artists and emerging creators who are paving the way for Country Music,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “These nominees exemplify the creativity, passion and heart that make our Country Music community unlike any other genre. The breadth of voices is evident in this year’s nominations, and we could not be more thrilled to celebrate our deserving nominees in November!”

So, country music fans, have your favorite artists made the nominee list? Search below and let us know on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. We invite all fans to tune into the 55th Annual Country Music Awards by turning their channels to My ABC WOTV4!

Photo courtesy of Country Music Association.

2021 Nominee Spotlight:

(Provided by ABC)

ERIC CHURCH – FIVE NOMINATIONS

Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (Heart), Single of the Year (“Hell of A View”), Song of the Year (“Hell of A View”)

CHRIS STAPLETON – FIVE NOMINATIONS

Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (Starting Over), Single of the Year (“Starting Over”), Song of the Year (“Starting Over”)

GABBY BARRETT – FOUR NOMINATIONS

New Artist of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year (“The Good Ones”), Song of the Year (“The Good Ones”)

JASON HALL – FOUR NOMINATIONS

Album of the Year (Heart), Album of the Year (Skeletons), Single of the Year (“Hell of A View”), Single of the Year (“One Night Standards”)

JAY JOYCE – FOUR NOMINATIONS

Album of the Year (Heart), Album of the Year (Skeletons), Single of the Year (“Hell of A View”), Single of the Year (“One Night Standards”)

BROTHERS OSBORNE – THREE NOMINATIONS

Vocal Duo of the Year, Album of the Year (Skeletons), Music Video of the Year (“Younger Me”)

KANE BROWN – THREE NOMINATIONS

Single of the Year (“Famous Friends”), Musical Event of the Year (“Famous Friends”), Music Video of the Year (“Famous Friends”)

LUKE COMBS – THREE NOMINATIONS

Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year (“Forever After All”)

MIRANDA LAMBERT – THREE NOMINATIONS

Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year (“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”)

ASHLEY MCBRYDE – THREE NOMINATIONS

Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year (“One Night Standards”), Song of the Year (“One Night Standards”)

MAREN MORRIS – THREE NOMINATIONS

Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year (“Chasing After You”), Music Video of the Year (“Chasing After You”)

CHRIS YOUNG – THREE NOMINATIONS

Single of the Year (“Famous Friends”), Musical Event of the Year (“Famous Friends”), Music Video of the Year (“Famous Friends”)

Winners of “The 55th Annual CMA Awards” will be determined in a final round of voting by eligible voting CMA members. The third and final ballot will be emailed to CMA members Thursday, Oct. 1. Voting for the CMA Awards final ballot ends Wednesday, Oct. 27 (6:00 p.m. CDT).

Final Nominees List: (by ballot category order):

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s), and Mix Engineer(s)

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt

“The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett

Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale

Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin

“Hell Of a View” – Eric Church

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“One Night Standards” – Ashley McBryde

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s), and Mix Engineer(s)

29 – Carly Pearce

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen

Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi

Mix Engineer: Joey Moi

Heart – Eric Church

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Skeletons – Brothers Osborne

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

“Forever After All”

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford

“The Good Ones”

Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick

“Hell Of a View”

Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell

“One Night Standards”

Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde

“Starting Over”

Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Producer: Martin Johnson

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

“Half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Aaron Sterling, Drums

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

Director: TK McKamy

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

Director: Peter Zavadil

“Gone” – Dierks Bentley

Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske

“Half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Director: Patrick Tracy

“Younger Me” – Brothers Osborne

Director: Reid Long

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

HARDY

“THE 55th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” – FINALISTS FOR BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (by market size):

Weekly National

“American Country Countdown” (Kix Brooks) – Westwood One

“Country Countdown USA” (Lon Helton) – Westwood One

“Country Gold” (Terri Clark) – Westwood One

“The Crook & Chase Countdown” (Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase) – iHeartMedia

“Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence” (Tracy Lawrence and Patrick Thomas) – Compass Media Networks

Daily National

“The Big D and Bubba Show” (Derek Haskins, Sean Powell, Patrick Thomas and Carsen Humphreville) – Compass Media Networks

“The Bobby Bones Show” (Bobby Bones, Amy Brown, “Lunchbox” Dan Chappell, Eddie Garcia, “Morgan #2” Huelsman, “Raymundo” Ray Slater, “Scuba Steve” Stephen Spradlin, “Mike D” Rodriguez and “Utility Hillary” Borden) – Premiere Networks

“CMT After Midnite” (Cody Alan) – Premiere Networks

“The Lia Show” (Lia Knight) – Westwood One

“The Music Row Happy Hour” (Buzz Brainard and Ania Hammar) – Sirius XM Satellite Radio

Major Market

“Angie Ward” – WUBL, Atlanta, Ga.

“Double-L” (Lois Lewis) – KNIX, Phoenix, Ariz.

“Hawkeye in the Morning with Hawkeye and Michelle” (“Hawkeye” Mark Louis Rybczyk and Michelle Rodriguez) – KSCS, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas

“The Morning Bull: George, Mo & Cowboy Dave” (George Lindsey, “Mo” Monica Lunsford and “Cowboy Dave” Bayless) – KILT, Houston, Texas

“Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe with J.R., Launa and Kevin” (“J.R.” Jon Jaus, Launa Phillips and Kevin Ebel) – WQYK, Tampa Bay, Fla.

Large Market

“Jesse Tack” – WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio

“Jim, Deb & Kevin” (Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt and Kevin Freeman) – WFMS, Indianapolis, Ind.

“Lexi & Banks” (“Lexi” Elena Abatgis and “Banks” Jared Danielson) – KUBL, Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo, Utah

“Ridder, Scott and Shannen” (“Ridder” Shaun Ridderbush, Scott Dolphin, and Shannen Oesterreich) – WMIL, Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.

“The Wayne D Show” (“Wayne D” Danielson and Taylor Rosenberg) – WSIX, Nashville, Tenn.

Medium Market

“Brent Michaels” – KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif.

“Ellis and Bradley Show” (Bill Ellis and Beth Bradley) – WSSL, Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C.

“Julie and DJ in the Morning” (“Julie K” Kansy and “D.J. Thee Trucker” Dale Sellers) – WPCV, Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla.

“Mo & StyckMan” (“Mo” Melissa Wagner and “StyckMan” Greg Owens) – WUSY, Chattanooga, Tenn.

“Steve & Gina in The Morning” (Steve Lundy and Gina Melton) – KXKT, Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa

Small Market

“Barrett, Fox & Berry” (Bill Barrett, Tim Fox and Tracy Berry) – KKNU, Eugene-Springfield, Ore.

“Dr. Shane and Tess in the Morning” (Shane Collins and Tess Connell) – WPAP, Panama City, Fla.

“KTTS Morning Show with Nancy & Rick” (Nancy Simpson and Rick Moore) – KTTS, Springfield, Mo.

“Liz & Scotty in the Morning” (Liz Del Grosso and Scotty Cox) – KCLR, Columbia, Mo.

“Steve, Ben and Nikki” (Steve Stroud, Ben Walker and Nikki Thomas) – WXBQ, Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.

“THE 55th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” – FINALISTS FOR RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (by market size):

Major Market

KNIX – Phoenix, Ariz.

KNUC – Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.

KYGO – Denver-Boulder, Colo.

WNSH – New York City, N.Y.

WXTU – Philadelphia, Pa.

WYCD – Detroit, Mich.

Large Market

WFMS – Indianapolis, Ind.

WMIL – Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.

WQDR – Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

WSIX – Nashville, Tenn.

WUBE – Cincinnati, Ohio

Medium Market

KATM – Modesto, Calif.

KXKT – Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa

KUZZ – Bakersfield, Calif.

WQMX – Akron, Ohio

WXCY – Wilmington, Del.

Small Market