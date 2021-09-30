List: The Country Music Association reveals nominees for ‘The 55th Annual CMA Awards’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Country Music’s top artists are gearing up for another night of star-studded performances and entertainment on ABC! The 55th Annual CMA Awards returns at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and in preparation for the high-profile event, the Country Music Association has revealed the 2021 nominees.
“This year, we have the opportunity to honor the superstars, new artists and emerging creators who are paving the way for Country Music,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “These nominees exemplify the creativity, passion and heart that make our Country Music community unlike any other genre. The breadth of voices is evident in this year’s nominations, and we could not be more thrilled to celebrate our deserving nominees in November!”
So, country music fans, have your favorite artists made the nominee list?
2021 Nominee Spotlight:
ERIC CHURCH – FIVE NOMINATIONS
Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (Heart), Single of the Year (“Hell of A View”), Song of the Year (“Hell of A View”)
CHRIS STAPLETON – FIVE NOMINATIONS
Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (Starting Over), Single of the Year (“Starting Over”), Song of the Year (“Starting Over”)
GABBY BARRETT – FOUR NOMINATIONS
New Artist of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year (“The Good Ones”), Song of the Year (“The Good Ones”)
JASON HALL – FOUR NOMINATIONS
Album of the Year (Heart), Album of the Year (Skeletons), Single of the Year (“Hell of A View”), Single of the Year (“One Night Standards”)
JAY JOYCE – FOUR NOMINATIONS
Album of the Year (Heart), Album of the Year (Skeletons), Single of the Year (“Hell of A View”), Single of the Year (“One Night Standards”)
BROTHERS OSBORNE – THREE NOMINATIONS
Vocal Duo of the Year, Album of the Year (Skeletons), Music Video of the Year (“Younger Me”)
KANE BROWN – THREE NOMINATIONS
Single of the Year (“Famous Friends”), Musical Event of the Year (“Famous Friends”), Music Video of the Year (“Famous Friends”)
LUKE COMBS – THREE NOMINATIONS
Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year (“Forever After All”)
MIRANDA LAMBERT – THREE NOMINATIONS
Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year (“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”)
ASHLEY MCBRYDE – THREE NOMINATIONS
Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year (“One Night Standards”), Song of the Year (“One Night Standards”)
MAREN MORRIS – THREE NOMINATIONS
Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year (“Chasing After You”), Music Video of the Year (“Chasing After You”)
CHRIS YOUNG – THREE NOMINATIONS
Single of the Year (“Famous Friends”), Musical Event of the Year (“Famous Friends”), Music Video of the Year (“Famous Friends”)
Winners of “The 55th Annual CMA Awards” will be determined in a final round of voting by eligible voting CMA members. The third and final ballot will be emailed to CMA members Thursday, Oct. 1. Voting for the CMA Awards final ballot ends Wednesday, Oct. 27 (6:00 p.m. CDT).
Final Nominees List: (by ballot category order):
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert
- Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s), and Mix Engineer(s)
- “Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown
- Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
- Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt
- “The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett
- Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale
- Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin
- “Hell Of a View” – Eric Church
- Producer: Jay Joyce
- Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
- “One Night Standards” – Ashley McBryde
- Producer: Jay Joyce
- Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
- “Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton
- Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
- Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s), and Mix Engineer(s)
- 29 – Carly Pearce
- Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins
Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
- Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen
- Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi
Mix Engineer: Joey Moi
- Heart – Eric Church
- Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
- Skeletons – Brothers Osborne
- Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
- Starting Over – Chris Stapleton
- Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriter(s)
- “Forever After All”
- Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford
- “The Good Ones”
- Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick
- “Hell Of a View”
- Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell
- “One Night Standards”
- Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde
- “Starting Over”
- Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Gabby Barrett
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Maren Morris
- Carly Pearce
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Dierks Bentley
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
- Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)
- “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
- Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
- “Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
- Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer
- “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King & Miranda Lambert
- Producer: Martin Johnson
- “Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown
- Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
- “Half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)
- Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
- Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
- Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
- Aaron Sterling, Drums
- Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo
- Derek Wells, Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)
- “Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
- Director: TK McKamy
- “Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown
- Director: Peter Zavadil
- “Gone” – Dierks Bentley
- Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske
- “Half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)
- Director: Patrick Tracy
- “Younger Me” – Brothers Osborne
- Director: Reid Long
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Jimmie Allen
- Ingrid Andress
- Gabby Barrett
- Mickey Guyton
- HARDY
“THE 55th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” – FINALISTS FOR BROADCAST PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (by market size):
Weekly National
- “American Country Countdown” (Kix Brooks) – Westwood One
- “Country Countdown USA” (Lon Helton) – Westwood One
- “Country Gold” (Terri Clark) – Westwood One
- “The Crook & Chase Countdown” (Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase) – iHeartMedia
- “Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence” (Tracy Lawrence and Patrick Thomas) – Compass Media Networks
Daily National
- “The Big D and Bubba Show” (Derek Haskins, Sean Powell, Patrick Thomas and Carsen Humphreville) – Compass Media Networks
- “The Bobby Bones Show” (Bobby Bones, Amy Brown, “Lunchbox” Dan Chappell, Eddie Garcia, “Morgan #2” Huelsman, “Raymundo” Ray Slater, “Scuba Steve” Stephen Spradlin, “Mike D” Rodriguez and “Utility Hillary” Borden) – Premiere Networks
- “CMT After Midnite” (Cody Alan) – Premiere Networks
- “The Lia Show” (Lia Knight) – Westwood One
- “The Music Row Happy Hour” (Buzz Brainard and Ania Hammar) – Sirius XM Satellite Radio
Major Market
- “Angie Ward” – WUBL, Atlanta, Ga.
- “Double-L” (Lois Lewis) – KNIX, Phoenix, Ariz.
- “Hawkeye in the Morning with Hawkeye and Michelle” (“Hawkeye” Mark Louis Rybczyk and Michelle Rodriguez) – KSCS, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas
- “The Morning Bull: George, Mo & Cowboy Dave” (George Lindsey, “Mo” Monica Lunsford and “Cowboy Dave” Bayless) – KILT, Houston, Texas
- “Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe with J.R., Launa and Kevin” (“J.R.” Jon Jaus, Launa Phillips and Kevin Ebel) – WQYK, Tampa Bay, Fla.
Large Market
- “Jesse Tack” – WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio
- “Jim, Deb & Kevin” (Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt and Kevin Freeman) – WFMS, Indianapolis, Ind.
- “Lexi & Banks” (“Lexi” Elena Abatgis and “Banks” Jared Danielson) – KUBL, Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo, Utah
- “Ridder, Scott and Shannen” (“Ridder” Shaun Ridderbush, Scott Dolphin, and Shannen Oesterreich) – WMIL, Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.
- “The Wayne D Show” (“Wayne D” Danielson and Taylor Rosenberg) – WSIX, Nashville, Tenn.
Medium Market
- “Brent Michaels” – KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif.
- “Ellis and Bradley Show” (Bill Ellis and Beth Bradley) – WSSL, Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C.
- “Julie and DJ in the Morning” (“Julie K” Kansy and “D.J. Thee Trucker” Dale Sellers) – WPCV, Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla.
- “Mo & StyckMan” (“Mo” Melissa Wagner and “StyckMan” Greg Owens) – WUSY, Chattanooga, Tenn.
- “Steve & Gina in The Morning” (Steve Lundy and Gina Melton) – KXKT, Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa
Small Market
- “Barrett, Fox & Berry” (Bill Barrett, Tim Fox and Tracy Berry) – KKNU, Eugene-Springfield, Ore.
- “Dr. Shane and Tess in the Morning” (Shane Collins and Tess Connell) – WPAP, Panama City, Fla.
- “KTTS Morning Show with Nancy & Rick” (Nancy Simpson and Rick Moore) – KTTS, Springfield, Mo.
- “Liz & Scotty in the Morning” (Liz Del Grosso and Scotty Cox) – KCLR, Columbia, Mo.
- “Steve, Ben and Nikki” (Steve Stroud, Ben Walker and Nikki Thomas) – WXBQ, Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.
“THE 55th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” – FINALISTS FOR RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (by market size):
Major Market
- KNIX – Phoenix, Ariz.
- KNUC – Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.
- KYGO – Denver-Boulder, Colo.
- WNSH – New York City, N.Y.
- WXTU – Philadelphia, Pa.
- WYCD – Detroit, Mich.
Large Market
- WFMS – Indianapolis, Ind.
- WMIL – Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.
- WQDR – Raleigh-Durham, N.C.
- WSIX – Nashville, Tenn.
- WUBE – Cincinnati, Ohio
Medium Market
- KATM – Modesto, Calif.
- KXKT – Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa
- KUZZ – Bakersfield, Calif.
- WQMX – Akron, Ohio
- WXCY – Wilmington, Del.
Small Market
- KCLR – Columbia, Mo.
- KTTS – Springfield, Mo.
- WBYT – South Bend, Ind.
- WXBQ – Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va.
- WXFL – Florence-Muscle Shoals, Ala.
- WYCT – Pensacola, Fla.