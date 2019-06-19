List: can’t-miss ABC summer premieres

Not sure of what to watch now that you’ve finished all those Netflix series, and seen all the movies on Hulu? ABC has you covered!

Here is a list of a few premiere dates for some new and entertaining shows!

Grand Hotel

Monday, June 17th at 10:00pm

If you are looking for drama, secrets, and scandals, this show is the one for you! Eva Longoria executive produces this bold, provocative drama set at the last family-owned hotel multicultural Miami Beach. The captivating Santiago Mendoza owns the hotel, while his alluring second wife, Gigi, and their adult children enjoy all the spoils they hotel has to offer. Wealthy and beautiful guests bask in luxury, but scandals, escalating debt and explosive secrets hide beneath the picture-perfect exterior.

Holey Moley

Thursday, June 20th at 8:00pm

This 10-episode mini-golf competition series will showcase self-proclaimed mini-gold lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through an epic obstacle golf course. In each episode, 12 contestants will put their miniature golf- and physical- skills to the test and face off in never-before-seen challenges on a supersized miniature golf course.

Family Food Fight

Thursday, June 20 at 9:00pm

Who doesn’t love a good food fight? Hosted by Ayesha Curry, Family Food Fight will feature family teams dishing out their best culinary skills in hopes of earning the title of America’s No. 1 Food Family and take home the $100,000 prize! Teams will take homestyle cooking to a whole new level as they square off with their most prized family recipes. With a mix of fast-paced cooking fun, good humor and healthy rivalries, everyone will cook their hearts out as they strive to impress and panel of culinary experts.

Reef Break

Thursday, June 20 at 10:00pm

Cat Chambers’ less-than-perfect past as a thief gives her an instinctive gift for understanding crime and criminals, which comes in handy in her new role as fixer for the governor of a Pacific Island paradise. As she becomes enmeshed in fast-paced, high octane adventures and island intrigue, Cat’s reappearance also makes waves for old friends, enemies and lovers — including an FBI agent ex-husband, her imprisoned crime boss and a police detective lover who is in over his head — and the lines between work and play become increasingly blurry in this exciting series!