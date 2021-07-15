List: ABC announces new and returning primetime shows coming this fall (2021-2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- ABC recently released the upcoming 2021-2022 fall premiere dates of its new and returning series. Shows include the new comedy series “The Wonder Years” and the new drama “Queens.” Plenty of fan favorites such as “The Bachelorette”, “The Bachelor” and “Grey’s Anatomy” are also returning to TV screens for new seasons.

Mark your calendars! Here’s a full schedule of upcoming fall primetime premiere dates:

New shows are in bold.

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

8:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars”

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

8:00 p.m. “The Goldbergs”

8:30 p.m. “The Wonder Years” (series premiere)

9:00 p.m. “The Conners”

9:31 p.m. “Home Economics” (new time)

10:00 p.m. “A Million Little Things”

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

8:00 p.m. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (new day)

9:00 p.m. “Supermarket Sweep” (new time)

10:00 p.m. “The Rookie”

MONDAY, SEPT. 27

10:00 p.m. “The Good Doctor”

THURSDAY, SEPT. 30

8:00 p.m. “Station 19”

9:00 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”

10:01 p.m. “Big Sky” (new day)

SUNDAY, OCT. 3

7:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

FRIDAY, OCT. 8

8:00 p.m. “Shark Tank”

9:01 p.m. “20/20” (two hours)

TUESDAY, OCT. 19

8:00 p.m. “The Bachelorette”

10:01 p.m. “Queens” (series premiere)

New series descriptions are below.

NEW FALL SERIES

THE WONDER YEARS (Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 8:30 p.m. EDT)

(ABC/Erika Doss) AMARI O’NEIL, JULIAN LERNER, ELISHA WILLIAMS

Inspired by the beloved award-winning series of the same name, “The Wonder Years” is a coming-of-age story set in the late 1960s that takes a nostalgic look at a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, through the point of view of imaginative 12-year-old Dean. With the wisdom of his adult years, Dean’s hopeful and humorous recollections show how his family found their “wonder years” in a turbulent time.

“The Wonder Years” stars Don Cheadle, narrating the series as adult Dean Williams, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Dean Williams, Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O’Neil as Cory Long and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons.

Saladin Patterson serves as writer and executive producer. Lee Daniels and Marc Velez of Lee Daniels Entertainment also executive produce along with original series star Fred Savage. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. The pilot episode is written by Saladin Patterson and directed by Fred Savage.

Follow “The Wonder Years” (#TheWonderYears) on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

QUEENS (Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 10:01 p.m. EDT)

(ABC/Kimberly Simms) BRANDY, EVE, NATURI NAUGHTON, NADINE VELAZQUEZ

“Queens” follows four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the ‘90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world.

“Queens” stars Eve as Brianna aka Professor Sex, Naturi Naughton as Jill aka Da Thrill, Nadine Velazquez as Valeria aka Butter Pecan, Taylor Selé as Eric Jones, Pepi Sonuga as Lil Muffin and Brandy as Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics.

Zahir McGhee, Sabrina Wind and Tim Story are executive producers. Swizz Beatz is an executive music producer. The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. The pilot episode was written by Zahir McGhee and directed by Tim Story.

Follow “Queens” (#QueensABC) on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

(Synopsis’ and Primetime schedule provided by ABC)