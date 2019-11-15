Closings & Delays
Kids say the Darndest Things Thanksgiving special, "Turkey in Space" to air November 17th

ABC

by: WOTV 4 Women web staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In a special Thanksgiving-themed episode, Tiffany shares her favorite Turkey Day traditions and films an infomercial for “Gobble Gobble Wrapping Paper” with kids who frantically gift wrap everything from Thanksgiving leftovers to a live turkey. Later, Tiffany and an 8-year-old girl pitch movie ideas to her big shot Hollywood director friend Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock”). 

Tune in Sunday, November 17th at 8:00-9:00 p.m. on #MyABCWOTV4.

>>> Behind the scenes look in the video below!

