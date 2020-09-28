Justina Machado talks ‘DWTS’ experience & prepares for ‘Disney Night’ on Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Disney enthusiasts, get ready! On Monday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m., the magic of Disney will enter the ballroom during a new episode of Dancing with the Stars! In preparation for this exciting event, Morgan Poole dialed up Justina Machado to get the inside scoop on her upcoming performance and DWTS experience!
TAKE A LISTEN IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE
On Monday Night, Justina will take on her role as “Mary Poppins” and dance to “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” with her partner, Sasha Farber!
“I feel like I feel about every dance. I am always terrified, and it’s so fast, and it’s so jumpy, just like the foxtrot.”
The pair, who call themselves “team LOCO motion” will dance the Charleston.
“It’s a different thing for my body, and now the Charleston is a different thing for my body, so it’s another challenge, and we’re conquering it. We’re trying to conquer it.”
Tune in to Disney Night on Dancing with the stars at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!
The couples (with their dance choices and songs) are as follows:
- Head coach Monica Aldama (“CHEER”) and
pro ValChmerkovskiy dancing the Waltz to “Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid”
- Animal activist Carole Baskin (“Tiger King”) and
pro PashaPashkov dancing the Samba to “Circle of Life” from “The Lion King”
- Kaitlyn Bristowe (“The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Foxtrot to “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana”
- Super Bowl Champion Vernon Davis and pro Peta Murgatroyd dancing the Quickstep to “Be Our Guest” from “Beauty and the Beast”
- TV and film actress Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe dancing the Quickstep to “Zero to Hero” from “Hercules”
- Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Jive to “Almost There” from “The Princess and the Frog”
- Actress Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time”) and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Charleston to “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from “Mary Poppins”
- Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Quickstep to “Prince Ali” from “Aladdin”
- Emmy® Award-winning host of “The Real” and sideline correspondent on “Holey Moley,” Jeannie Mai and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the Viennese Waltz to “Married Life” from “Up”
- TV and film actor Jesse Metcalfe and pro Sharna Burgess dancing the Jive to “King of New York” from “Newsies”
- GRAMMY®-winning rapper Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Foxtrot to “It’s Alright” from “Soul”
- TV host Nev Schulman (“Catfish”) and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Argentine Tango to “Angelica” from “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”
- Actress Chrishell Stause (“Selling Sunset”) and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing the Waltz to “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from “Cinderella”
- Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir and pro Britt Stewart dancing the Rumba to “Reflection” from “Mulan”