Justina Machado talks ‘DWTS’ experience & prepares for ‘Disney Night’ on Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Disney enthusiasts, get ready! On Monday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m., the magic of Disney will enter the ballroom during a new episode of Dancing with the Stars! In preparation for this exciting event, Morgan Poole dialed up Justina Machado to get the inside scoop on her upcoming performance and DWTS experience!

On Monday Night, Justina will take on her role as “Mary Poppins” and dance to “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” with her partner, Sasha Farber!

“I feel like I feel about every dance. I am always terrified, and it’s so fast, and it’s so jumpy, just like the foxtrot.”

The pair, who call themselves “team LOCO motion” will dance the Charleston.

“It’s a different thing for my body, and now the Charleston is a different thing for my body, so it’s another challenge, and we’re conquering it. We’re trying to conquer it.”

Tune in to Disney Night on Dancing with the stars at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

