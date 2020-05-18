Just Sam reacts to winning ‘American Idol’ & Top 5 give epic performances

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- And the Season 3 winner of “American Idol” is…Just Sam!

During the first-ever virtual season finale, the 21-year-old subway singer from Harlem was crowned the next ‘Idol’ after winning over the hearts of millions of viewers through her remarkable performances.

Coming in second place was Arthur Gunn, a 22-year-old musician from Kansas.

The competition was fierce as the Top 5 contestants sang their hearts out during their final auditions themed “songs of celebration”. Leading up to the finale, the remaining singers were Arthur Gunn, Francisco Martin, Just Sam, Dillion James, and Jonny West.

See all of their performances below!

Arthur Gunn’s Finale performances

Francisco Martin’s Finale Performances

Dillon James’ Finale Performances

Jonny West’s Finale Performances