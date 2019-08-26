Jordan Rodgers pops the question… again… to Joelle Fletcher

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Today we woke up to a surprise we didn’t know we needed… Jordan and Jojo’s proposal. As we all know, this was not the first time Jordan got down on one knee.

It all started on season 12 of The Bachelorette, when Jojo sent home every man on the show except for Jordan Rodgers.

Proposal #1

Now, years after their time together on The Bachelorette, Jordan decided to do it all again — his way. No cameras, no distractions, just him and the love of his life.

Proposal #2

Jojo and Jordan announced the news LIVE on their Instagram stories, sharing all the details about the proposal.

The two were out in California looking at wedding venues, when Jordan got down on one knee and completely surprised Jojo. “You can tell how surprised I was by my outfit choice!” She said, laughing.

Jordan shared that although their Bachelorette proposal was very real to both of them, he feels like he knows Jojo even more now and loves her more than he ever has. Jojo then shared that this grand gesture makes her even more excited to start wedding planning.

And the best part, we only have one shaky far away iPhone video of this proposal….and that’s exactly how we wanted it this time around! https://t.co/hT7GekVtoa — Jordan Rodgers (@JRodgers11) August 26, 2019

Jordan and Jojo are keeping the Neil Lane ring because of its sentimental value, but are unsure what they’ll do with it yet.

As Bachelor fanatics, we could not be more excited for these two!