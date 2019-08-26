Jordan Rodgers pops the question… again… to Joelle Fletcher

ABC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Today we woke up to a surprise we didn’t know we needed… Jordan and Jojo’s proposal. As we all know, this was not the first time Jordan got down on one knee.

It all started on season 12 of The Bachelorette, when Jojo sent home every man on the show except for Jordan Rodgers.

Proposal #1

Now, years after their time together on The Bachelorette, Jordan decided to do it all again — his way. No cameras, no distractions, just him and the love of his life.

Proposal #2

View this post on Instagram

I love @joelle_fletcher with all my heart!! I always wanted to re-propose, with no cameras, no producers, no drama…just us. Our first engagement was so real, and meant so much to us both, but as we start to actually plan our wedding for next year I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY! So I bought a new ring, made a plan (that almost fell apart multiple times), and got down on one knee all over again. This time it was simple: Joelle is the love of my life, she is my rock, she is the funniest, strongest, and sweetest person I have ever known. The first time around I fell in love with a lot of what you all love about JoJo. But this time around I got on one knee and vowed to honor and protect her heart, which is the greatest part of her. She loves her family, her friends, me, and complete strangers with the most pure love a human can give. And THAT is what I love most about her most. How she treats people, how she loves people, and how she makes me a better man. And that is what I will always love, cherish, and protect the most! So this time the promise and commitment were the same as the first, but this time my love for her has grown a million times over. And 50 years from now I’ll look back and it’ll have grown a million times over again. And so the greatest adventure in life begins (again)…with the my best friend. Let’s get F’ing married already 😘(And let me tell you SHE HAD NO IDEA 😂, videos and more pictures to come!)

A post shared by Jordan Rodgers (@jrodgers11) on

Jojo and Jordan announced the news LIVE on their Instagram stories, sharing all the details about the proposal.

The two were out in California looking at wedding venues, when Jordan got down on one knee and completely surprised Jojo. “You can tell how surprised I was by my outfit choice!” She said, laughing.

Jordan shared that although their Bachelorette proposal was very real to both of them, he feels like he knows Jojo even more now and loves her more than he ever has. Jojo then shared that this grand gesture makes her even more excited to start wedding planning.

Jordan and Jojo are keeping the Neil Lane ring because of its sentimental value, but are unsure what they’ll do with it yet.

As Bachelor fanatics, we could not be more excited for these two!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon

 

 