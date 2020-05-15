Join Taylor Swift for her FREE “City of Lover” concert this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Swifties, the time has come to congregate in your living rooms! American superstar, Taylor Swift is hosting a brand-new concert special entitled, “Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert”, that you can enjoy right from home!

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Taylor Swift’s “Lover Fest” tour was canceled, but the singer has made it clear that this challenging time is not stopping her from giving her fans the performance of a lifetime!

Beginning Sunday, May 17 at 10:00 pm on My ABC WOTV 4, fans can dance and sing along to numerous songs off of Swift’s award-winning album, “Lover”. The televised event will also feature loads of behind-the-scenes moments that fans will see for the very first time.

So, get ready to warm up those vocals, throw on your best concert outfits (PJ’s are welcome) and have the time of your lives!

See below for a special sneak peek!

Excited to announce the City of Lover Concert! We filmed my show in Paris in September and thought it’d be fun to share it with you 😄May 17 at 10p ET on @abcnetwork and available the next day on @hulu and @disneyplus! #TaylorSwiftCityOfLover pic.twitter.com/7B3ky0rO5B — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 8, 2020