Join in for an unforgettable night of music with the ‘Disney Family Singalong’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Prepare to sing your hearts out! The Walt Disney Company is bringing the magic of Disney right into your living rooms and you won’t want to miss it!

Have some fun with your loved ones while staying safe at home by tuning into ‘The Disney Family Singalong’, a nationwide event that will take place on Thursday, April 16, at 8:00 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

During the hour-long escapade, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, families around the world can join celebrities and their loved ones in singing popular Disney tunes right from their homes!

Dance and sing along to Disney classics such as, “Beauty and the Beast”, “The Little Mermaid” and “Toy Story”! Enjoy other well-loved songs from more recent movies like “Moana”, “Frozen” and “Highschool Musical”!

If you don’t think that you’ll know all of the words to those Disney jams, then don’t worry! During the singalong, an animated character will guide the on-screen lyrics, so that audiences, families, roommates and loved ones can follow along in perfect harmony with their favorite celebrities!

credit: gettyimages

Special guests will include: Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley, John Stamos, and more!

While singing along, families can also enjoy an awesome game of BINGO! Just use the bingo sheet (below) while watching to join in on the fun!

Can YOU get BINGO? Play along (and singalong!) during the #DisneyFamilySingalong at 8:00p.m. onMy ABC WOTV4!

In addition to the musical event, special PSA’s will air to raise awareness about Feeding America’s extensive network and resources that many people facing food disparities and adversity due to the coronavirus pandemic can utilize. Families who are in need of assistance can visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about Feeding America’s COVID-19 response and how to locate local food banks in their community.

During this time of uncertainty, let’s all remember the importance of supporting one another and keeping our spirits boosted! We hope that you enjoy the Disney Family Singalong and continue to stay happy, healthy, and most importantly safe!