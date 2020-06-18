John Legend will host ‘A Bigger Love Father’s Day’ special with celebrity guests

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Give the gift of music to your Dad this Father’s Day by tuning into the one-hour variety special, “John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father’s Day” on Sunday, June 21, at 8:00 pm on My ABC WOTV4.

The father of two and EGOT winner will pay tribute to fathers all around the world by including live musical performances, loads of heartfelt moments, and surprise visits from your favorite celebrities!

Here’s more on what you can expect below:

(Provided by ABC)

John will blend live musical performances with some much-needed levity and touching moments, and plenty of surprises. John will perform new material from his highly anticipated new album, “Bigger Love,” due out June 19. Some of John’s celebrity friends, and fellow dads, will join him for a hilarious “Fatherly Feud” game. Chrissy Teigen, John’s wife and co-ruler of their little kingdom will make sure viewers have the perfect gift for dad, in case they forgot. Additionally, John and Chrissy’s kids, Luna and Miles, are going to pamper their father in ways that only kids under age 5 can, and much more.

Special guest appearances in “John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father’s Day” include Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz, Common, Michael Ealy, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jim Gaffigan, Tony Gonzalez, Lil Rel Howery, Taran Killam, Ne-Yo, Shaquille O’Neal, Patton Oswalt, Scottie Pippen, Ahmad Rashad, Andy Roddick, Deion Sanders, Marlon Wayans, Stevie Wonder, and Roy Wood Jr.

“Some of us may wonder if it’s okay to laugh right now,” said Legend. “But music and humor have always lifted our spirits during tough times. This special celebrates love and the connection to the ones you care about most. I hope it brings joy and laughter into everyone’s homes this Father’s Day.”

“Now, more than ever, is a time to celebrate family and togetherness,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “John has immeasurable talent, and we know he will entertain and unite families far and wide.”

Multiplatinum artist John Legend has garnered 11 GRAMMY® Awards, an Academy Award®, a Golden Globe® Award, a Tony Award® and an Emmy® Award, making Legend the first African American man to earn an EGOT. Legend has released six celebrated albums including “Get Lifted” (2004), “Once Again” (2006), “Evolver” (2008), “Love in the Future” (2013), “Darkness and Light” (2016) and “A Legendary Christmas” (2018). Legend starred in NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” in 2018, winning an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special and nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor (Limited Series). He joined “The Voice” for season 16 (2019) and recently completed season 18. Legend is a partner in Get Lifted Film Co., serving as an executive producer for “Southern Rites,” “United Skates,” WGN America’s “Underground,” and films “Southside with You” and “La La Land.” As a philanthropist, Legend initiated the #FREEAMERICA campaign in 2015 to change the national conversation surrounding our country’s misguided criminal justice policies and to end mass incarceration. He is currently gearing up to release his new album, “Bigger Love,” on June 19.

“John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father’s Day” is produced by Done+Dusted, Get Lifted Film Co., and Friends at Work. John Legend, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorius, Katy Mullan, Erik Flannigan, Diallo Riddle, and Bashir Salahuddin are executive producers on the special.