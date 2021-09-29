Jesse Palmer to host season 26 of ‘The Bachelor’ on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- There is a new Bachelor host in town, and he is no stranger to the franchise! Jesse Palmer is suiting up for season 26 of the hit dating series on ABC, and this time he is not in search of love. Instead, the former 2004 lead will step in to guide the latest Bachelor, who has not yet been named, on his quest to find a romantic partner.

Palmer recently commented on his return to The Bachelor franchise.

“For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own.”

He also shared his excitement about helping the forthcoming Bachelor on his journey to finding love.

“Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience, and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.”

Apart from becoming The Bachelor’s fifth lead, Palmer is known for his role as an ESPN analyst. ESPN recently announced Palmer has signed an extension and will continue his studio role with the network during the 2021-2022 college football season.

Stay tuned for more upcoming updates about Season 26 of The Bachelor!