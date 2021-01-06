Jeopardy GOATs return to play “The Chase” Thursday night on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Just when you think ABC’s game show line-up can’t get any more exciting, the Jeopardy GOATs are making a grand return! “The race to “The Chase” is on in the series premiere of the new heart-racing quiz show where three competitors must pit their wits and face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes.

Hosted by “The Views” Sara Haines and starring “JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time’s James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter as the Chasers, “The Chase” premieres THURSDAY, JAN. 7  at 9 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

Here’s a sneak peek!

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

