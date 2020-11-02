Jeannie Mai exits ‘DWTS’ competition due to health scare and Co-stars respond with support

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Jeannie Mai’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ journey has unfortunately come to an end after being hospitalized and diagnosed with epiglottis.

In an exclusive interview with Good Morning America, the TV host confirmed the news.

“My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery.”

“I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here. The last several weeks have been an amazing learning experience. I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come,” she said.

ABC also broke the news to fans via Instagram.

“Jeannie Mai will not be able to continue to compete on #DWTS this season due to a health concern that requires immediate attention. Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery. Since Jeannie had to withdraw from the competition, tonight’s show will feature the eight remaining couples and a single elimination.”

Contestants immediately responded to the news with an outpour of love and support for Jeannie and her dancing partner, Brandon Armstrong.

“We will miss you Jeanie 🥺” – Skai Jackson

We love you Jeannie! 💖 – Nev Schulman

We all love you so much @thejeanniemai 💔 – Chrishell Stause

“Jeannie is a freaking LIGHT. She sat next to me in the balcony and I always knew she would keep me smiling up there. Speedy recovery for sure girl. We love you so much and I’m going to genuinely miss watching you dance.” – Kaitlyn Bristowe

Fans have also showed their support to Jeannie, expressing sad remarks and warm wishes.

I hope what ever it is going on Jeannie I hope it gets better. Was rooting for you since day one of the competition and will continue through this. Wishing you the best and will pray for recovery. — Kiersten (@Hi_Its_Kiersten) November 2, 2020

Oh no!!!!! @jeanniemai I always look forward to your dances, your energy and your overall radiance, but your health is way more important than anything. Wishing you a speedy recovery! — ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻Doe Eyes✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@__Doe_Eyes__) November 2, 2020

@jeanniemai OMG! I am praying for you. Your energy and fun was a bright spot in the show. I'm so sad that you cant continue but your health comes first. Sending lots of love to you! ❤🙏❤🙏 — Sherri Holden (@goofygirl66) November 2, 2020

We are also wishing Jeannie a full and speedy recovery! Maybe we will see her on Season 30 of the competition.

