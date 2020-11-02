Jeannie Mai exits ‘DWTS’ competition due to health scare and Co-stars respond with support

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Jeannie Mai’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ journey has unfortunately come to an end after being hospitalized and diagnosed with epiglottis.
In an exclusive interview with Good Morning America, the TV host confirmed the news.
“My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery.”
“I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here. The last several weeks have been an amazing learning experience. I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come,” she said.
View the full report below
ABC also broke the news to fans via Instagram.
“Jeannie Mai will not be able to continue to compete on #DWTS this season due to a health concern that requires immediate attention. Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery. Since Jeannie had to withdraw from the competition, tonight’s show will feature the eight remaining couples and a single elimination.”
Contestants immediately responded to the news with an outpour of love and support for Jeannie and her dancing partner, Brandon Armstrong.
“We will miss you Jeanie 🥺” – Skai Jackson
We love you Jeannie! 💖 – Nev Schulman
We all love you so much @thejeanniemai 💔 – Chrishell Stause
“Jeannie is a freaking LIGHT. She sat next to me in the balcony and I always knew she would keep me smiling up there. Speedy recovery for sure girl. We love you so much and I’m going to genuinely miss watching you dance.” – Kaitlyn Bristowe
Fans have also showed their support to Jeannie, expressing sad remarks and warm wishes.
We are also wishing Jeannie a full and speedy recovery! Maybe we will see her on Season 30 of the competition.
Watch a new episode of Dancing with The Stars, Monday night at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!