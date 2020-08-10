Jason Mesnick, Molly & Melissa reunite 11 years later on ‘The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons–Ever!’

THE BACHELOR: THE GREATEST SEASONS Ð EVER! – “Jason Mesnick” Ð Jason Mesnick, the first single parent ever to be the Bachelor or Bachelorette, was devastated when DeAnna rejected his proposal on “The Bachelorette.” So although he was heartbroken, he wanted to find someone special not just for himself but for his son, Ty. The twists and turns in JasonÕs love story were shocking as he fell hopelessly in love with his final two women: Melissa Rycroft and Molly Malaney. JasonÕs proposal day was just the start of the heart-wrenching finish to find his soul mate. Revisit this iconic season with one of most unexpected conclusions in Bachelor history on “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ð Ever!,” MONDAY, AUG. 10 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/KEVIN CASEY) JILLIAN HARRIS, MELISSA RYCROFT, JASON MESNICK, MOLLY MALANEY

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Season 13 of “The Bachelor”, starring Jason Mesnick, was one of the most memorable seasons yet! Between his dramatic proposal to Melissa Rycroft, which he later called off during the “After the Final Rose” reunion, to later proposing to Molly Malaney after having a change of heart, Jason’s journey to finding love was an emotional rollercoaster!

Now, 11 years later, Jason, Melissa and Molly will revisit the most shocking moments of Season 13 on “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons–Ever!” Chris Harrison will join the discussion and ask the trio about the “shocking day that changed all of their lives.”

Tune in to the highly anticipated discussion on Monday, Aug. 10, at 8:00 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

During the three-hour episode, Bachelor Nation can expect to see guest appearances from Stephanie Hogan, a fellow single parent who had a heartfelt date with Jason, and Jillian Harris, the dynamic woman who sparked Jason’s interest after giving the “hot dog test”!

Catch a sneak peek of Monday night’s episode below.