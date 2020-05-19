Jamie Gabrielle has ‘no regrets’ on ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’ finale

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- If you were given the chance to kickstart your music career and potentially find the love of your life in front of millions of viewers, would you take it?

Jamie Gabrielle did, and she doesn’t regret her decision.

The 21-year-old Pop Country singer from Nashville described her recent experience on “The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart”, an ABC hit series that follows musicians as they try to balance their quests to find love with building their professional careers.

In preparation for the first-ever Season finale which aired Monday, May 18, Jamie dialed up WOTV to chat about her emotions leading up to the last episode, her relationship with Country Pop singer, Trevor Holmes, and revealed how the show has boosted her self-esteem.

During the finale, the remaining three couples headed to Nashville to perform in front of their largest audience yet! It was an intense competition, but Bri and Chris were crowned the winners of this season. Watch the big reveal below!

Although Jamie and Trevor were runner ups in the competition, and their current relationship status is unknown, one thing is certain…Jamie has a newfound confidence and she’s ready to take on the world!

“I don’t regret being open and honest about how I was feeling. I laid it all on the line, I tried my best in every performance, and I pushed myself. That’s all that you can really do as a human being. So, I’m proud of myself at the end of the day.” -Jamie Gabrielle

Go girl!