It’s ‘Horror Night’ on ‘Dancing with the Stars’: See list of spooktacular featured dances and songs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)– “Dancing with The Stars“ is getting into the Halloween spirit a few days before the holiday! It’s “Horror Night, and the pro-dancer and celebrity couples have a few tricks and treats in store for viewers. During the Spooktacular episode airing at 8 p.m. on Monday on My ABC WOTV4, the remaining contestants will showcase their bone-rattling moves dressed in festive costumes inspired by well-known horror films and television shows.

To kick off a fang-tastic night of performances, DWTS host Tyra Banks will strut her way to the ballroom as Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name) plays in the background. The episode will also feature a performance from judge Derek Hough.

Catch the horror in action by tuning in and watch a preview of the upcoming episode in the video player below >>

The remaining couples, dance styles and song choices of the night include: