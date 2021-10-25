It’s ‘Horror Night’ on ‘Dancing with the Stars’: See list of spooktacular featured dances and songs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)– “Dancing with The Stars“ is getting into the Halloween spirit a few days before the holiday! It’s “Horror Night, and the pro-dancer and celebrity couples have a few tricks and treats in store for viewers. During the Spooktacular episode airing at 8 p.m. on Monday on My ABC WOTV4, the remaining contestants will showcase their bone-rattling moves dressed in festive costumes inspired by well-known horror films and television shows.
To kick off a fang-tastic night of performances, DWTS host Tyra Banks will strut her way to the ballroom as Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name) plays in the background. The episode will also feature a performance from judge Derek Hough.
Catch the horror in action by tuning in and watch a preview of the upcoming episode in the video player below >>
The remaining couples, dance styles and song choices of the night include:
- Beauty vlogger Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Paso Doble to “Beggin’” by Måneskin (inspired by “The Purge”)
- Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Argentine Tango to “Paint It, Black” by Ciara (inspired by “SAW”)
- Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson dancing Jazz to “Anything Goes” by District 78 ft. Patrice Covington (inspired by “IT”)
- Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Tango to “Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran (inspired by “The Vampire Diaries”)
- TV and film actress Melora Hardin (“The Bold Type”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Jive to “Hound Dog” by Elvis Presley (inspired by “Cujo”)
- Country singer Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater dancing Contemporary to “Say Something” by Daniel Jang (inspired by “A Quiet Place”)
- NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) and pro Daniella Karagach dancing Contemporary to “I Got 5 On It (Tethered Mix from US)” by Luniz ft. Michael Marshall (inspired by “US”)
- WWE superstar The Miz (“Miz & Mrs.”) and pro Witney Carson dancing the Paso Doble to “Wicked Games” by RAIGN (inspired by “Hellraiser”)
- Celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke dancing the Cha Cha to “There Will Be Blood” by Kim Petras (inspired by “American Psycho”)
- Real Housewife Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the Argentine Tango to “Take My Breath” by The Weeknd (inspired by “Arachnophobia”)