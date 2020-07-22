It’s ‘Date Night’ on ABC’s family sitcom ‘United We Fall’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- ABC’s newest family sitcom, “United We Fall”, starring Will Sasso and Christina Vidal-Mitchell returns Wednesday night on My ABC WOTV4!

During the half-hour episode entitled, “Date Night”, Bill and Jo reluctantly ask Sandy to babysit after Chuy and Brie convince them to join their weekly date night. Bill and Jo discover they’re a bit rusty at romance, while Sandy discovers she’s a bit rusty at parenting.

abcanet

“United We Fall” stars Will Sasso as Bill Ryan, Christina Vidal Mitchell as Jo Rodriguez, Jane Curtin as Sandy Ryan, Guillermo Diaz as Chuy Rodriguez and Ella Grace Helton as Emily Ryan.

Guest stars include Natalie Ceballos as Brie Rodriguez.

Last Monday, WOTV reporter, Morgan Poole, dialed up Will and Christina to chat about the series premiere which aired Wednesday, July 15! Take a listen to their fun interview.