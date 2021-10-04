It’s Britney Spears Night on ‘DWTS’: See list of songs, duos and dances featured in Week 3

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Oh Baby, baby! The Queen of Pop is emerging in the ballroom! To kick off week three of Dancing with the Stars on ABC, the season 30 pro-dancer and celebrity cast will showcase their best dance moves during ‘Britney Night’, a themed episode featuring notable songs from music icon Britney Spears. Beginning, Monday at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4, the 14 celebrity and pro duos will perform time-honored dances including the Salsa, Foxtrot, Tango, Paso Doble and Cha Cha.

And, listen out for these Britney Spears tunes & during an all-new episode. Featured songs, duos and dance styles include:

· Country singer Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater dancing the Salsa to “Outrageous” by Britney Spears

· TV actor Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) and pro Sharna Burgess dancing the Tango to “Till The World Ends” by Britney Spears

· Spice Girl Melanie C and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing the Tango to “Toxic” by Britney Spears

· Reality star Christine Chiu (“Bling Empire”) and pro Pasha Pashkov dancing the Paso Doble to “Stronger” by Britney Spears

· TV and film actress Melora Hardin (“The Bold Type”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Cha Cha to “(You Drive Me) Crazy (The Stop Remix!)” by Britney Spears

· Beauty vlogger Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the Tango to “Hold It Against Me” by Britney Spears

· Matt James (“The Bachelor”) and pro Lindsay Arnold dancing the Tango to “Scream & Shout” by will.i.am ft. Britney Spears

· Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Cha Cha to “Circus” by Britney Spears

· Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber dancing the Foxtrot to “I’m A Slave 4 U” by Britney Spears

· WWE superstar The Miz (“Miz & Mrs.”) and pro Witney Carson dancing the Salsa to “Oops!…I Did It Again” by Britney Spears

· Real Housewife Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the Tango to “Womanizer” by Britney Spears

· Celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke dancing Jazz to “Gimme More” by Britney Spears (remotely)

· NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Tango to “Piece of Me” by Britney Spears

· Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson dancing the Argentine Tango to “… Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears

Keep your favorite duo in the competition by voting!

According to ABC, “Fans of the show will be able to vote during the live broadcast of the show in the ET/CT time zones via abc.com and SMS/text. (Note: To be clear, fans in all U.S. time zones may vote, provided they vote within the live show window.) With each subsequent episode, the live viewer votes will be combined with the judges’ scores to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination.”

Enjoy new episodes of Dancing with the Stars on Monday nights at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4.