Inside the Summer premiere of Card Sharks on June 16

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Summer is on the way and a new season of ABC’s suspenseful game show, “Card Sharks” is here! On Wednesday, June 16, Joel McHale returns to host a game where a fortune can be won on the turn of a single playing card.

During the premiere, contestants Jomel Camilleri from Panorama City, Donna Moten from Los Angeles, Tony Verdun from New York and Lacy Wittmer from Canada will face off in a head-to-head elimination, with the goal of one player advancing into the “life-changing money card round,” as described by ABC.

Photo courtesy of abcanet

Tune in at 10 PM on My ABC WOTV4 and catch a preview of the summer premiere in the video player below.

Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.