Inside the shocking season finale of The Bachelor: Will Matt James find love? (WATCH)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- For weeks, Bachelor Nation has turned their channels to ABC every Monday night to watch Matt James attempt to find the love of his life! There’s no doubt that Season 25 was filled with a rollercoaster of emotions, surprising twists, and drama, but all of these moments are leading up to a moment we’ve all been waiting for–The Bachelor season finale!

On Monday, March 15 at 8 p.m., Matt James will make a tough decision that will potentially change his life! With only two women remaining to vie for his heart, Michelle Young and Rachael Kirkconnell, Matt will have to choose between ending his season engaged, or going home alone.

The only way to know for sure is to tune in, but this special sneak peek will give you a tease at what’s to come during the finale. Take a look!

In the trailer, Franchise host Chris Harrison hints that Matt’s journey to finding love was “emotional” and will “come to a dramatic conclusion.” We then get a glimpse of the engagement ring that Matt will hopefully propose to Michelle or Rachael with, and we follow the couples into Matt’s home to meet his mom and brother. Michelle and Rachael both have heartfelt one-on-one conversations with Matt’s mom, but the finale takes a drastic turn after we see shots of Matt, Michelle and Rachael all in tears!

While we won’t specifically know the root cause of all the tears until Monday night, we do know that Matt’s quest to finding his one true love isn’t going as planned. By the end of the trailer, Matt is still in tears and says that everything’s he thought he was working towards is “starting to crumble.”

Uh oh!

Catch the season finale of season 25 of The Bachelor on Monday, March 15 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4 to see what happens next!