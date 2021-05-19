Inside the season finales of ‘The Goldbergs’, ‘Home Economics’, ‘The Conners’ and ‘Call Your Mother’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Welcome to Wednesday! It’s still finale week on ABC, which means a few more of our most loved TV shows are coming to an end. We’ve gathered the inside scoop of what’s to come during finale episodes of “The Goldbergs”, “Home Economics”, “The Connors” and “Call Your Mother”. Check them out below and watch with us beginning May 19 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4.

The Goldbergs

Photo courtesy of ABC/Temma Hankin

During the final episode called “The Proposal”, Geoff shares his plans to ask Erica for her hand in marriage. He’ll share the exciting news with the JTP and entrust them with keeping the engagement ring nice and safe!

But with any romantic comedy, a few mishaps are bound to happen along the way, which may or may not result in derailment. Luckily, Adam will try his best to save the couple’s special day from ending in a complete disaster.

Guest starring is Sadie Stanley as Brea Bee, Noah Munck as Naked Rob, Matt Bush as Andy Cogan, Shayne Topp as Matt Bradley, Alex Jennings as Carla, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, David Koechner as Bill, Cedric Yarbrough as Vic, Ken Lerner as Lou Schwartz, Mindy Sterling as Linda Schwartz, Jennifer Irwin as Virginia Kremp, Stephanie Courtney as Essie Karp and Beth Triffon as Joanne Schwartz.

“The Proposal” was written by Alex Barnow and Chris Bishop, and directed by Lew Schneider.

Watch at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4

Home Economics

Photo courtesy of ABC/Eric McCandless

Here’s a closer look at what’s happening during the season finale of Home Economics titled, “Opus Cabernet, 2015, $500!”

“The family gathers to try and celebrate their parents’ anniversary without spoiling it – like every other year. However, after everyone learns what Tom’s new novel is about, the celebration may just be the worst one yet!”- ABC

Tune in at 8:30 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Guest starring is Lidia Porto as Lupe, Nora Dunn as Muriel and Phil Reeves as Marshall.

“Opus Cabernet, 2015, $500” was written by Ashly Perez and directed by Rebecca Asher.

The Conners

Photo courtesy of ABC/Eric McCandless

In “Two Proposals, a Homecoming and a Bear,” big changes are coming for the Conners! The family will experience not one but TWO proposals!

Meanwhile, Jackie will use her “JEOPARDY” infamy to her advantage.

Catch the season finale of The Conners at 9 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Guest starring is Katey Sagal as Louise, Nat Faxon as Neville and Jack Laufer as Steve.

“Two Proposals, a Homecoming and a Bear” was written by Dave Caplan, Bruce Helford and Bruce Rasmussen, and directed by Jody Margolin Hahn.

Call Your Mother

Photo courtesy of ABC/Scott Everett White

During the final episode of Call Your Mother called “Jean There Done That,” Jean and Danny hit the road together for a meaningful trip to Iowa. The pair hope to take their relationship to new heights, but it may not be so easy for Jean. Ghosts from her past will reappear and create a few roadblocks for the couple.

Meanwhile, Jackie, Freddie and Lane will find themselves watching too much true-crime television so much that they believe Danny may be a murderer.

Watch the epic season finale of Call Your Mother at 9:30 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Guest starring is Katey Sagal as Louise, Nat Faxon as Neville and Jack Laufer as Steve.

“Two Proposals, a Homecoming and a Bear” was written by Dave Caplan, Bruce Helford and Bruce Rasmussen, and directed by Jody Margolin Hahn.