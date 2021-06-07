Inside ‘The Good Doctor: Vamos’ finale: Risky surgeries, new beginnings and deepened connections

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Season four of “The Good Doctor” is wrapping up! During part two of the series finale called “Vamos” which takes place in Guatemala, the Doctors find themselves in a few sticky situations. Lives may be on the line and a few relationships will also be put to the test.

An episode synopsis provided by ABC reveals Dr. Shaun Murphy’s dilemma of performing a risky surgery on a patient while facing a power outage in a Guatemalan hospital. While it appears the surgery goes well, Dr. Murphy has another issue to resolve-his relationship with Lea.

An exclusive trailer upload on The Good Doctor’s Facebook shows Dr. Murphy video chatting with Dr. Aaron Glassman and expressing Lea’s unhappiness. “Lea is sad. I don’t know how to make her less sad,” Dr. Murphy states. Dr. Glassman reassures him that his relationship can be salvaged by reminding Dr. Murphy of his ability to “do anything”. The trailer then shows Dr. Murphy and Lea facing one another and ends with the pair riding on a bus and Murphy sharing how he wants “to move forward.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Lim and Dr. Mateo Rendón Osma are also taking a few leaps in their relationship. While performing a surgery, the pair’s relationship will deepen.

Will all end well for both parties? Find out by tuning in to the part-two season finale of The Good Doctor on Monday, June 7 at 10 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

Episodes can also be streamed the next day on Hulu.

Guest starring is Osvaldo Benavides as Dr. Mateo Rendón Osma, Allegra Fulton as Dr. Karla Saravia, Esmeralda Pimentel as Nurse Ana Morales, Andres Soto as Sapo, Arlina Rodriguez as Nurse Guerrero and Juana Lerma Juarez as Nurse Aguilar.

“Vamos” was written by Peter Blake and David Shore, and directed by Mike Listo.