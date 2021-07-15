Inside new episodes of ‘The Hustler’ and ‘Holey Moley’ on July 15

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Thursdays are meant for enjoying a night in, relaxing on the couch and tuning into what’s on My ABC WOTV4. Enjoy new episodes of “The Hustler” and “Holey Moley” beginning at 9 p.m. on July 15.

Here’s a sneak peek of the upcoming episodes:

“Holey Moley: Pretty Tee-rrific”

It’s another beautiful night for mini-golf when “Holey Moley 3D in 2D” returns for an all-new episode. In the first round, one contestant attempts a comeback after taking a big bounce on Putt-A-Saurus; and later, another competitor makes an impressive near-save while jousting on King Parthur’s Court. Rob Riggle shares more about the legend that is Curry the Kid, and resident “Holey Moley” course pro Stephen Curry himself shares his ideas for “Holey Moley” merch.

Later in the competition, the final hole is the first Distractor of the season, which Joe Tessitore declares the most distracting the course has ever seen. In the end, only one finalist will beat the distraction, receive the iconic “Holey Moley” plaid jacket and golden putter and return to the course in the season finale to compete for the $250,000 prize.

Tune in at 9 P.M. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

(ABC/Christopher Willard) JENNY PATTON

“The Hustler: That’s A Lot of Whips”

Five new competitors join host Craig Ferguson in this mind-bending and enigmatic game show where Einstein and chiromancy are clues to discovering The Hustler.

Tune in at 10 P.M. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

(ABC/Scott Everett White) NATALIE RUISI, CAITLYN DUCAT

(Episode synopsis provided by ABC/abcanet).