Inside ‘Dancing with the Stars Semi Finals’: Remaining couples, song choices and dances

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The pressure is on for Dancing with the Stars’ six remaining couples. In preparation for the highly anticipated finale, the pro-dancer and celebrity couples will compete in two rounds of performances in hopes of WOW-ing the judges, scoring votes from viewers, and avoiding double eliminations. Mark your calendars for Monday, Nov. 15 at 8 pm on My ABC WOTV4, because it’s crunch time for these fierce competitors! Here’s a preview of what’s in store for the upcoming episode.

A grand opening

According to ABC, “Tyra Banks will walk out to “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion. Choreographed by Liz Imperio, there will also be a special performance in which some of this season’s pros will dance to “Suéltate” (from “Sing 2”) by Sam I featuring Anitta, BIA and Jarina De Marco from Illumination’s new film.”

First and second-round dances

(ABC/Eric McCandless) CARRIE ANN INABA, LEN GOODMAN, DEREK HOUGH, BRUNO TONIOLI

For their first-round dances, each couple will have a second chance to redeem themselves by repeating a dance style they struggled to perform earlier in the season. And this time around, the judges will be here to help! “Len Goodman will mentor Amanda Kloots, JoJo Siwa and Melora Hardin; Carrie Ann Inaba will mentor Suni Lee; Bruno Tonioli will mentor Cody Rigsby; Derek Hough will mentor Iman Shumpert,” ABC teased.

For the second round, couples will perform another style of dance to secure their spot in the finale!

List of remaining couples, dance styles and songs:

Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a redemption Argentine Tango to “Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre)” by Gotan Project; then for their new dance, a Contemporary to “Before You Go (Piano Version)” by Lewis Capaldi

(ABC/Eric McCandless) JENNA JOHNSON, JOJO SIWA

NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a redemption Tango to “Telephone” by Martynas; then for their new dance, a Jazz to “Dark Fantasy” by Kanye West

(ABC/Eric McCandless) DANIELLA KARAGACH, IMAN SHUMPERT

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber will perform a redemption Foxtrot to “Haven’t Met You Yet” by Michael Bublé; then for their new dance, a Contemporary to “Gravity” by Sara Bareilles

(ABC/Eric McCandless) SUNI LEE, SASHA FARBER

TV and film actress Melora Hardin (“The Bold Type”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a redemption Rumba to “I Don’t Want to Wait” by Paula Cole; then for their new dance, a Contemporary to “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons

(ABC/Eric McCandless) ARTEM CHIGVINTSEV, MELORA HARDIN

Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten will perform a redemption Tango to “Titanium” by David Guetta featuring Sia; then for their new dance, a Contemporary to “Live Your Life – Nick Cordero” by Lenii

(ABC/Eric McCandless) AMANDA KLOOTS, ALAN BERSTEN

Celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke will perform a redemption Salsa to “Danza Kuduro” by Don Omar and Lucenzo; then for their new dance, an Argentine Tango to “La Cumparsita” by Forever Tango

(ABC/Eric McCandless) CHERYL BURKE, CODY RIGSBY

Keep your favorite pair in the competition by voting!

Fans of the show will be able to vote during the live broadcast of the show in the ET/CT time zones via abc.com and SMS/text. (Note: To be clear, fans in all U.S. time zones may vote, provided they vote within the live show window.) With each subsequent episode, the live viewer votes will be combined with the judges’ scores to determine which couples may be in jeopardy of elimination.

The “Dancing with the Stars: Semi Finals” airs Monday, Nov. 15 at 8 pm on My ABC WOTV4.