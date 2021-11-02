‘I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage’: Cardi B to host 2021 Award show on Nov. 21

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Bardi-gang, get ready to laugh, dance and be entertained during music’s hottest night of the year! The 2021 American Music Awards returns at 8 pm on Nov. 21, and global superstar Cardi B is this year’s host–”eeeooow”! For the first time, the iconic rapper will make her highly anticipated hosting debut. MRC Live & Alternative and ABC revealed the exciting news on Tuesday.

“We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host,” said executive producer Jesse Collins. “She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!”

In preparation for a night of show-stopping performances and moments representing music’s vibrant community, live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the five-time AMA winner released a statement expressing her excitement.

“When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited,” stated Cardi B. “I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen.”

Cardi is no stranger to the AMAs. In 2018, she delivered an incredible performance of “I Like It” featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny live, amassing over 40 million views on YouTube.

The “No Limit” rapper also made history during her last appearance at AMAs by becoming the first female rapper to receive a “Favorite Hip-Hop Song” award twice!

Joining Cardi B for an evening of stellar performances and must-see moments are ” Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy, Jimmy Kimmel, Britney Spears, LL Cool J, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lionel Richie, and last year’s host Taraji P. Henson, to name a few,” ABC said.

Enjoy an evening of high-profile music and entertainment live beginning at 8 pm, on Nov. 21, on My ABC WOTV4! #AMAs

About Cardi B

Photo courtesy of DCP Digital

“Cardi B’s rambunctious spirit and brave tongue garnered instant online popularity, rapidly increasing her fan base. She has evolved into an entertainer, actress and a renowned rapper in just a short time. Cardi rose to rap success and fame, releasing her debut studio album, “Invasion of Privacy,” in 2018. Cardi continues to be at the top of her game as the first woman with five simultaneous Top 10 hits on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart as well as the first female rapper with five Billboard Hot 100 No. 1s. Now a GRAMMY Award-winning rap superstar, Cardi’s 3x platinum-selling debut album, “Invasion of Privacy,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album includes the RIAA diamond-certified classic “Bodak Yellow,” and all 13 tracks on “Invasion of Privacy” have been RIAA-certified gold or higher – making Cardi the first female artist to achieve this feat. Cardi’s single “Money” is now RIAA 4x platinum-certified, and her recent single, “Press,” is RIAA-certified platinum. “WAP (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)” proved an immediate blockbuster with a record-shattering debut that earned RIAA gold certification on its first day, and became one of the top 3 hip-hop streaming debuts of all time along with breaking various other records. Cardi returned with the now 2X RIAA platinum-certified “Up,” and most recently appeared on the highly anticipated “Rumors” with Lizzo.”

(Biography provided by ABC)