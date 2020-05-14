‘How to Get Away with Murder’ Season 6 finale preview & casts special message to fans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- After 6 years of drama, mystery and gut-wrenching episode plots, the crime series that millions of viewers have grown to love is finally coming to an end.

“How to Get Away with Murder” will say goodbye for good during an intense finale airing Thursday, May 14.

During the final episode of Season 6 entitled, “Stay”, viewers will finally receive all of the answers to their burning questions!

Is Wes Gibbins secretly alive? Was Annalise killed? Where is Laurel’s Mom? There’s only one way to find out. Tune in to the highly anticipated final episode at 10:00pm on My ABC WOTV4!

>>>Watch a special preview below

The cast, which stars Viola Davis (Annalise Keating), Alfred Enoch (Wes Gibbins), Jack Falahee (Connor Walsh), Karla Souza (Laurel Castillo), Aja Naomi King (Michaele Pratt), Charlie Weber (Frank Delfino), Matt McGory (Asher Millstone), Liza Weil (Bonnie Winterbottom), Rome Flynn (Gabriel Maddox), Billy Brown (Nate Lahey), Katie Findlay (Rebecca Sutter), Amirah Vann, Tom Verica (Sam Keating) and Conrad Ricamora (Oliver Hampton) have all teamed up to share a special message to fans that have supported the show and their characters throughout the years. Take a listen below…