Host your own Oscars Watch Party with these golden DIY ideas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- One of Hollywood’s most star-studded events, the 93rd Annual Academy Awards, takes place this Sunday, April 25, on My ABC WOTV4! Sure, West Michigan’s over 2,000 miles away from the Union Station and Dolby Theatre, but this doesn’t mean you can’t bring the essence of the Oscars into your own home.

Whether you tune in to watch your favorite celebs strut down the red carpet, snag an award or two, or you’re just looking to scout out meme-worthy moments, enjoy this year’s award show by hosting a watch party!

Check out these golden DIY ideas to celebrate the big night with family and friends.

Photo courtesy of Getty images

1.

Create your own invitations

A party wouldn’t be a party without a few guests, right? Even if you plan to watch with your spouse, kids, or a few friends, set the tone for a night to remember by sending invitations to your guests. And the best part of sending invitations these days? You don’t even have to mail them out! Instead, you can use online apps like Canva, evite and punchbowl to send digital invites through email or text!

Photo by The Paper Blog (Pinterest)

2.

Cast your winner’s predictions

Will your favorite actor, actress, director or film win an award this year? While there’s only one way to know for sure, you can test your luck by filling out an Oscars winners’ ballot beforehand!

Check out our online poll to make your predictions

-OR-

Print out your own ballots!

Photo courtesy of Getty images

3.

Go virtual using these Oscar-themed Zoom backgrounds

If you plan on hosting a virtual watch party instead of gathering with your loved ones or best buds, hop on a zoom call! By now, we’re all used to video chatting and playing around with fun backgrounds. Check out this fun Oscar theme.

Photo courtesy of ABC

4.

Press your luck with a game of bingo!

Who doesn’t love BINGO? It’s timeless, competitive and these Oscar themed cards by The Gold Knight are impressive! Download and print them out to have some board game fun!

5.

Snap it up with a DIY photo booth

Every awards show calls for a glamourous photo sesh! Whip out your cellphones or cameras and create your own photo booth using a simple backdrop and a few photo props purchased from any local party or dollar store.

6.

Treat yourself to some fine dining by ordering take out from local restaurants!

If you haven’t treated yourself to an evening of fine dining, the Oscars is a perfect excuse! You don’t even have to be a celebrity to splurge on a great meal. Living in West Michigan automatically gives us access to tons of high-quality restaurants around town. Call up your favorite local business, order takeout and enjoy delicious food while you watch the show!