‘Holey Moley’ contestants compete on ‘Uranus’ course to earn a spot in the grand finale & win $250K prize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The world’s wackiest golfing show “Holey Moley”, returns with a new episode, “I Think We Just Made history on Uranus”, Thursday night on ABC!

On this week’s adventures at the “Holey Moley” course, a bartender and government official face off against not only each other but also two massive rubber ducks on Putter Ducky, while an Instagram influencer and beatboxer take on the second Distractor of the season.

Across the course, twin brothers dubbed “the twin tornadoes” find themselves trying to avoid a big slip on Water Hazard; and later, an aspiring pro golfer and a former pro golfer take the two-second run of their lives on Hole Number Two.

When all is said and done, this week’s finalists will go head-to-head on the second season’s brand-new hole, “Uranus,” where they’ll have to literally cross the galaxy to earn a spot in the grand finale and the chance to putt for $250K.

“Holey Moley” debuts in its new time period!

