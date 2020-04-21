Here’s the 2020 TV finale schedule of your favorite ABC shows

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Staying safe at home means that we have more time to watch all of our favorite ABC shows! If you’ve enjoyed catching up on episodes of How to Get Away with Murder, For Life, Single Parents and more, then you don’t want to miss their finales! Many of your favorite shows are coming to an end and we’ve listed their finale dates below. So, grab your remotes, set your DVR’s, and watch away!

All finale dates and times are listed in chronological order and in Eastern Standard Time (EST).

credit: gettyimages

TUESDAY, MAY 5

8:00 – 8:30 p.m. “The Conners”

8:30 – 9:00 p.m. “Bless This Mess”

9:00 – 9:30 p.m. “mixedish”

9:30 – 10:00 p.m. “blackish”

SUNDAY, MAY 10

10:00 – 11:00 p.m. “The Rookie”

TUESDAY, MAY 12

10:00 – 11:00 p.m. “For Life”

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13

8:00 – 8:30 p.m. “The Goldbergs”

8:30 – 9:00 p.m. “Schooled”

9:00 – 9:30 p.m. “American Housewife”

9:30 – 10:00 p.m. “Single Parents”

THURSDAY, MAY 14

9:00 – 10:01 p.m. “Station 19”

10:01 – 11:00 p.m. “How to Get Away with Murder”

FRIDAY, MAY 15

8:00 – 9:01 p.m. “Shark Tank”

SUNDAY, MAY 17

7:00 – 8:00 p.m. “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8:00 – 11:00 p.m. “American Idol”