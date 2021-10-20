‘He left too soon’: ABC special ‘Superstar’ will highlight life, talent and impact of Robin Williams

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The life and legacy of Robin Williams, one of the world’s most beloved and inventive comedians, lives on during a new showing of “Superstar” produced by ABC News. The one-hour series, airing at 10 p.m. on My ABC WOTV 4 and streaming the next day on Hulu, will highlight Williams’ upbringing and rise to fame, as well as the comedian’s battle with depression, substance abuse and Lewy Body dementia before his unexpected death in 2014.

An exclusive trailer uploaded to ABC News’ Facebook page shows a glimpse of the forthcoming special.

Watch the trailer in the video player below.

'Superstar: Robin Williams' premieres Wednesday on ABC and next day on Hulu “Comedy is a defense and also a weapon…if they laugh, they won’t hurt you.” Watch the powerful & moving new event special ‘Superstar: Robin Williams’ – premiering Wednesday at 10/9c on ABC. Stream it next day on Hulu, and find previous episodes of 'Superstar' here: https://abcn.ws/2VJxKZA Posted by ABC News on Friday, October 15, 2021

FILE PHOTO: Actor Robin Williams appears onstage during MTV’s Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios on April 27, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

“Superstar: Robin Williams” also features interviews from a variety of renowned comedians and actors who connected with Williams personally and appreciate his work. According to ABC News, featured interviewees include “Margaret Cho, Howie Mandel, Lewis Black, Jimmie Walker, Paula Poundstone, Gina Hecht and Pauly Shore, as well as Barry Levinson, director of multiple films starring Williams including “Good Morning, Vietnam.” The program also contains interviews with Williams from the ABC News archives, in which he opens up about his life and the highs and lows of his distinguished career. “

Tune in on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 10 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4.