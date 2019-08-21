Hannah Brown to join 2019 celebrity cast of Dancing With the Stars

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – With a lineup of celebrities including a supermodel, a former White House press secretary, a Bachelorette, pro-athletes from the NFL and NBA, a Supreme and a TV icon to name a few, “Dancing with the Stars” is waltzing its way into its highly anticipated upcoming 2019 season.
The new celebrity cast is adding some glitzy bling to their wardrobe, breaking in their dancing shoes and readying themselves for their first dance on the ballroom floor, as the show kicks off MONDAY, SEPT. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on My ABC WOTV 4. For the first time ever, viewers will have to tune in to the season premiere to find out with whom their favorite professional dancers are paired. This season also features the return of a loved pro, Peta Murgatroyd, and two new professional ballroom dancers. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
As announced this morning on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the celebrities and professional dancers heading to the ballroom this season (in alphabetical order) are the following:
Celebrities:
Lauren Alaina – country music star
Christie Brinkley – supermodel
Ally Brooke – pop star
Hannah Brown – “The Bachelorette”
Karamo Brown – TV host
Kate Flannery – TV star
Ray Lewis – NFL Hall of Famer
Kel Mitchell – comedian/actor
Lamar Odom – two-time NBA champion
Sean Spicer – former White House press secretary
James Van Der Beek – TV icon
Mary Wilson – The Supremes
Professional dancers:
- Brandon Armstrong
- Lindsay Arnold
- Alan Bersten
- Cheryl Burke
- Witney Carson
- Val Chmerkovskiy
- Sasha Farber
- Jenna Johnson
- Daniella Karagach
- Keo Motsepe
- Peta Murgatroyd
- Pasha Pashkov
- Gleb Savchenko
- Emma Slater