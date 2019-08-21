Hannah Brown to join 2019 celebrity cast of Dancing With the Stars

The 2019 cast of “Dancing with the Stars” was revealed live on “Good Morning America” Wednesday, August 21, 2019 on ABC.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – With a lineup of celebrities including a supermodel, a former White House press secretary, a Bachelorette, pro-athletes from the NFL and NBA, a Supreme and a TV icon to name a few, “Dancing with the Stars” is waltzing its way into its highly anticipated upcoming 2019 season.

The new celebrity cast is adding some glitzy bling to their wardrobe, breaking in their dancing shoes and readying themselves for their first dance on the ballroom floor, as the show kicks off MONDAY, SEPT. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on My ABC WOTV 4. For the first time ever, viewers will have to tune in to the season premiere to find out with whom their favorite professional dancers are paired. This season also features the return of a loved pro, Peta Murgatroyd, and two new professional ballroom dancers. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

As announced this morning on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the celebrities and professional dancers heading to the ballroom this season (in alphabetical order) are the following:

Celebrities:

Lauren Alaina – country music star

Christie Brinkley – supermodel

Ally Brooke – pop star

Hannah Brown – “The Bachelorette”

Karamo Brown – TV host

Kate Flannery – TV star

Ray Lewis – NFL Hall of Famer

Kel Mitchell – comedian/actor

Lamar Odom – two-time NBA champion

Sean Spicer – former White House press secretary

It’s time to have some fun. Excited to join a great cast and show @DancingABC https://t.co/X6p86eiL0Y — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) August 21, 2019

James Van Der Beek – TV icon

James Van Der Beek Remembers Already Appearing on DWTS…Sort Of! https://t.co/Vckbp7BWn9 — People (@people) August 21, 2019

Mary Wilson – The Supremes

Professional dancers: