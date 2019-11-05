Hannah Brown to be presenting at the 2019 CMAs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Several new names of presenters for the CMAs have been announced! On the list? The one and only Hannah Brown! This girl is making the ABC rounds this year, maybe if we’re lucky she’ll show off a couple of dance moves!

Fans of “Riverdale” will be happy to hear that Madelaine Petch, actress and artist will also be making an appearance. Others who will be presenting are radio and T.V. personality Bobby Bones, actress and singer Kristen Chenoweth, along with the hilarious Jim Gaffigan and J.B. Smoove.

Credit: ABC

Also presenting are plenty of country artists such as Blanco Brown, Deana Carter, Janie Fricke, Vince Gill, Kathy Mattea, Martina McBride, Pam Tillis, Morgan Wallen, Trisha Yearwood, Midland, and Craig Morgan.

Carrie Underwood will be hosting along with special guest hosts Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, airing live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Previously announced performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn with Brothers Osborne, Garth Brooks with Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Lady Antebellum and Halsey, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves with Willie Nelson, Old Dominion, Dolly Parton with for KING & COUNTRY and Zach Williams, P!NK and Chris Stapleton, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban.

That moment when life changes forever! 😭❤️ Who will be taking home trophies on this year's #CMAawards?! pic.twitter.com/XXNueJ1HF6 — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 1, 2019

Be sure to tune in to ABC on WEDNESDAY, NOV. 13, from 8:00-11:00 p.m. to see who will be this year’s big winner!