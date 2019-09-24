Hannah Brown steals the show with Taylor Swift’s “Lover” on DWTS week 2

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Dancing With the Stars contestants came out strong again last night! It was an episode full of firsts: the first elimination of the season, Sailor’s first full week of rehearsals… but it was not the first time Hannah Brown stole America’s heart.

Hannah dancing to Taylor Swift on #DWTS is everything I never knew I needed pic.twitter.com/IEDGWqWdZl — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) September 24, 2019

The most notable event from last night was, hands down, Hannah Brown. This was the first three ‘8’s given to a contestant, and it already happened in week 2! Just how far and great of a dancer is Hannah Brown? That perfect score wasn’t given just because it’s her birthday today either, she truly sparkled last night dancing in a dazzling princess-like dress to Taylor Swift.

Last night also featured the season’s first elimination. Ray Lewis & Cheryl along with Mary Wilson & Brandon were voted as being the two bottom-ranked teams based on the combined judges’ scores and viewer votes. After the judges’ final votes, Mary Wilson & Brandon bid adieu to their time on the season. Some fans have argued that Mary Wilson shouldn’t have been eliminated so quickly, after all the woman is 75 years old! Either way, awesome job Mary, you have our respect!

Last week Sailor stepped into her mother’s dancing shoes on very short notice and performed wonderfully! So how’d she do with a whole week of training? Well, fine. She performed a sensual dance well for this early on the season, but still has much room to grow, her ‘intention has to be much, much stronger” according to the judges.

Besides those notable ‘firsts’, a few other highlights from last night included Kate Flannery & Pasha’s adorable fox-trot. They improved immensely from last week and in the words of Bruno “Houston to Kate, we have lift-off!” Lamar & Odom unfortunately did not do so hot with the poor score of 12. The 15-inch height difference certainly cannot help, but if they want to stay on the show, they need to figure out how to overcome this obstacle.

Overall Scores: