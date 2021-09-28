Grand Rapids native to compete on season 18 of The Bachelorette starring Michelle Young

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- 30 new bachelors are suiting up to find love on season 18 of The Bachelorette starring Michelle Young! In preparation for the grand debut kicking off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, ABC revealed the handsome line-up of competitors headed to the Indian Wells to sweep the Bachelorette off her feet! One of these competitors just so happens to be a Grand Rapids native! Without further ado, meet Will ladies and gents!

Will, 28, Academic Interventionist

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Will. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Will describes himself as classy, swaggy and sharp!

He is more than ready to make a substantial connection with someone and is also very tired of being the only single one in his group of friends. Will is looking for a thrill-seeking woman who is always up for a spur-of-the-moment adventure.

His dream woman is loyal, ambitious, accountable, and ready to push him every day to be the best version of himself because he’s going to do the same for her. Will says he is a true romantic that will do anything to make his significant other know how loved she is, and now, he’s ready to make Michelle the happiest she’s ever been.

Will Michelle and Will become the next match made in heaven? Find out by tuning into the season 18 premiere of The Bachelorette airing Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

Good luck, Will!