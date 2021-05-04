Grab your tissues! American Idol’s Top 7 to honor Mom’s during emotional Mother’s Day dedication

“416 (Disney Night)” Ð “American Idol” gets closer to crowning its winner on the all-new, magical Disney Night episode airing live coast to coast on SUNDAY, MAY 2 (5:00-7:00 p.m. PDT/6:00-8:00 p.m. MDT/8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SOFIA CARSON

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Mother’s Day is drawing near on Sunday, May 9, and American Idol’s Top 7 contestants, Willie Spence, Chayce Beckham, Casey Bishop, Grace Kinstler, Arthur Gunn, Hunter Metts and Caleb Kennedy, will perform two heartfelt songs.

ABC revealed, “the remaining finalists will perform one song dedicated to the special loved ones in their lives in honor of Mother’s Day and a second song from the Coldplay songbook, mentored by the band’s lead singer, Chris Martin.”

Also, during the live coast-to-coast episode, Coldplay will grace the audience with an exclusive worldwide performance of their new single, “Higher Power”.

And in true American Idol fashion, the Mother’s Day dedication will ultimately end in another bittersweet moment. The top seven will be chopped down to the top five. Voting will begin at the beginning of the episode, and the remaining five contestants will be revealed at the end of the episode.

Grab your tissues and join us for another round of heartwarming performances on Sunday, May 9 at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4!

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.