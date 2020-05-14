Closings & Delays
‘Good Morning America’ Anchor Robin Roberts shares an inspiring message to the Class of 2020

by: Morgan Poole

Hear Robin’s special message below

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Class of 2020, you’ve successfully completed a major milestone in your lives. Congratulations! All of your hard work has finally paid off and as a result, you’ve graduated!

Although in-person graduations have been canceled due to the pandemic, we want to encourage you or a recent graduate whom you know to stay uplifted during this challenging time.

Our friend, Robin Roberts from Good Morning America has some special words to share with recent grads! Take a listen below.

Our team at WOTV/WOODTV8 would also like to extend our best wishes to the Class of 2020! As a way to highlight this wonderful achievement, we are extending the invitation for a recent graduate to become a WOODTV8 Virtual Valedictorian. CLICK HERE to learn more!

