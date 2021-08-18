Ginger Zee faces off with Dasha Polanco in “The $100,000 Pyramid” on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- In an all-new episode of “The $100,000 Pyramid” on ABC, former Michigan native and Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee faces off against Hollywood actress Dascha Polanco in a competitive word-association game.

Then, Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan from “The Real Housewives of New York City” will compete for a grand cash prize!

Watch a sneak peek in the video player below and tune in on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 9 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4 >>

Episodes can be streamed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Ginger Zee and Dascha Polanco are here for the competition on an all-new episode of The #100KPyramid 💪 Posted by The $100,000 Pyramid on Monday, August 16, 2021

“What s the $100,000 Pyramid?”

“The $100,000 Pyramid” is a timeless word-association game in which two celebrities partner with contestants from across the country in a race against the clock, all hoping to make it to the winner’s circle and take home the ultimate prize of $100,000. “Good Morning America”’s Michael Strahan hosts “The $100,000 Pyramid.”

