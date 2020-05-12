‘For Life’ Season Finale Preview: Aaron makes a desperate move during his retrial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The moment that “For Life” fans have been waiting for is finally here!

During the season finale of this ABC drama series entitled “Fathers”, viewers will join Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock) for the first day of his retrial.

The official synopsis for the finale reads:

“When Maskins and Cyrus Hunt try to thwart Aaron’s attempt at a retrial, Aaron is forced to attempt a desperate move, risking the wrath of a powerful new adversary. The election comes to a head as Safiya tries to warn Aaron that he is now a marked man on the season finale of ABC’s “For Life”. – ABC

Catch a special preview of what’s to come below and tune in to the series finale, May 12, at 10:00pm on My ABC WOTV4!

Everything has led to this. The #ForLife season finale is tonight at 10|9c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/Qeu3vp5wc0 — For Life (@ForLife_ABC) May 12, 2020

No matter the judge, Aaron won’t waste his chance at getting his life back. Don't miss the season finale tonight! #ForLife pic.twitter.com/7YvudlQbNZ — For Life (@ForLife_ABC) May 12, 2020

For Life is an American legal drama series executively produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, which follows the life of Aaron-a wrongfully convicted prisoner-who becomes a lawyer to overturn his conviction.

WOTV caught up with “50 Cent” in early February to discuss the series, which has now caught the attention of millions of viewers across the nation!

Check out our exclusive interview below!