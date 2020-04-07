‘For Life’ episode preview: Will Aaron and Cassius finally get along?

It’s been an emotional season of For Life thus far! The ABC crime series executively produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, follows the life of Aaron-a wrongfully convicted prisoner-who becomes a lawyer to overturn his conviction.
During Tuesday night’s “Daylight” episode, viewers can expect some intense moments.
- Aaron will be forced to defend Cassius Dawkins after he puts three white supremacists in the hospital
- After Aaron signs divorce papers, Marie’s feelings for him will become complicated
- Safiya will be pushed to request an inmate transfer to a new facility
- And Anya will go against her campaign staff’s wishes which may cause some upheaval
