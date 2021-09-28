First look: Season 18 Bachelorette Michelle Young meets the 30 Bachelors competing for love

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Class is almost back in session! In three weeks, Michelle Young will make her highly anticipated debut as The Bachelorette’s new lead on ABC. Beginning at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, The 28-year-old kindergarten teacher and former Division I basketball player will school 30 new handsome men on all things love!

ABC recently revealed the line-up of season 18 contestants, and we have the full list below! Watch a video reveal and learn more about Michelle and each potential suitor below.

Meet the Bachelorette

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Michelle Young. (ABC/Sami Drasin)

After joining Matt James’ season as a late arrival, Michelle immediately stole the bachelor’s attention, along with the hearts of millions of Americans who fell in love with her captivating smile and charming sense of humor.

A former Division I basketball player from Minnesota, the 28-year-old fifth-grade teacher now focuses on preparing her students to be the next generation of community leaders.

Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place. She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own.

Meet the men



Alec, 29, an engineer from North Charleston, SC

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Alec. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)



Brandon J., 26, a traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, OR

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Brandon J. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)



Brandon K., 29, a brand manager from Austin, TX

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Brandon K. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)



Bryan, 31, an NFL player from Chicago, IL

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Bryan. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)



Casey, 36, an advertising creative director from Miami Beach, FL

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Casey. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)



Chris G., 28, a motivational speaker from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Chris G. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)



Chris S., 28, a commodities broker from West Hollywood, CA

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Chris S. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)



Clayton, 28, a medical sales rep from Columbia, MO

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Clayton. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)



Daniel, 26, a firefighter from Austin, TX

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Daniel. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Edward, 27, a wellness coach from Los Angeles, CA

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Edward. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)



Garrett, 33, a tech CEO from Salt Lake City, UT

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Garrett. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)



Jack, 30, a former Army officer from Philadelphia, PA

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Jack. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)



Jamie, 32, a biotech CEO from San Diego, CA

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Jamie. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)



Joe, 28, a real estate developer from Minneapolis, MN

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Joe. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)



JoMarri, 26, a personal trainer from Fresno, CA

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars JoMarri. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)



Leroy, 27, a biomedical Ph.D. student from Dallas, TX

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Leroy. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)



LT, 38, a yoga guru from Bellevue, WA

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars LT. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)



Martin, 29, a personal trainer from Miami, FL

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Martin. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)



Mollique, 36, an academic administrator from San Diego, CA

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Mollique. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)



Nayte, 27, a sales executive from Austin, TX

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Nayte. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)



Olu, 27, an IT analyst from Newark, NJ

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Olu. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)



Pardeep, 30, a neuroscientist from Brooklyn, NY

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Pardeep. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)



Peter, 26, a pizzapreneur from Port St. Joe, FL

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Peter. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)



PJ, 30, a firefighter from Houston, TX

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars PJ. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)



Rick, 32, a medical sales rep from Los Angeles, CA

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Rick. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)



Rodney, 29, a sales rep from Rancho Cucamonga, CA

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Rodney. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)



Romeo, 32, a mathematician from New York City, NY

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Romeo. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)



Ryan, 30, an environmental consultant from San Jose, CA

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Ryan. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)



Spencer, 25, a financial crimes analyst from Cleveland, OH

THE BACHELORETTE – ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stars Spencer. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)



Will, 28, an academic interventionist from Grand Rapids, MI