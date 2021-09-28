First look: Season 18 Bachelorette Michelle Young meets the 30 Bachelors competing for love

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Class is almost back in session! In three weeks, Michelle Young will make her highly anticipated debut as The Bachelorette’s new lead on ABC. Beginning at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, The 28-year-old kindergarten teacher and former Division I basketball player will school 30 new handsome men on all things love!
ABC recently revealed the line-up of season 18 contestants, and we have the full list below! Watch a video reveal and learn more about Michelle and each potential suitor below.
Meet the Bachelorette
After joining Matt James’ season as a late arrival, Michelle immediately stole the bachelor’s attention, along with the hearts of millions of Americans who fell in love with her captivating smile and charming sense of humor.
A former Division I basketball player from Minnesota, the 28-year-old fifth-grade teacher now focuses on preparing her students to be the next generation of community leaders.
Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place. She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman and is ready to find a love with whom she can start a family of her own.
