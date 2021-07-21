First look: New ABC series ‘Superstar: Whitney Houston’ debuts Aug. 11

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-ABC News’ “20/20” and “Truth and Lies” producers recently announced an all-new television series: “Superstar.” The one-hour summer series debuts at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, and delves into the backgrounds and careers of Whitney Houston, Kobe Bryant, Robin Williams, and countless American icons who have shaped the culture of our nation. During the premiere, viewers will learn about the life and impact of Houston and gain access to never-before-seen private videos of the music legend. In addition, interviews with family and friends will reveal “the meteoric highs and devastating costs of fame,” ABC said.

Watch a preview of the premiere in the video player below.

“Superstar: Whitney Houston” features new interviews with those who knew Houston including musicians Brandy, Chaka Khan, BeBe Winans and Darlene Love; Narada Michael Walden, musician and producer; Michael Bearden, musical director; and Savion Glover, dancer and choreographer. It also includes interviews with Houston and Bobby Brown from the ABC News archives.

“It is exciting to watch the legacy ‘20/20’ brand expand, first with ‘Truth and Lies’ and now with the ‘Superstar’ series,” said David Sloan, senior executive producer, Network Primetime Content. “Our talented team uses the skills they’ve honed from producing two-hour ‘20/20’ programs to provide unmatched reporting and fresh insight into these icons.”

“Superstar” is produced by ABC News. David Sloan is senior executive producer. Muriel Pearson is executive producer.

All episodes can be streamed the next day on Hulu.

(Information provided by ABC).