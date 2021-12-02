Enter to win daily free gifts through ‘GMA Gives Back Holiday Giveaway’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- This holiday season, Santa won’t be the only person spreading holiday cheer! “Good Morning America” recently announced its “GMA Gives Back” initiative, which grants viewers the opportunity to receive daily giveaways of gift boxes filled with festive items!

“Year-round, “GMA” highlights viewers who are making a positive impact, showcasing their work in the community and supporting them in their philanthropic efforts. During “GMA Gives Back,” the show will be featuring some of these viewers and paying it forward with exciting surprises that they can use to improve their own lives and continue their inspiring work,” ABC said in a statement.

How do I participate in the giveaways?

Spectators strolling through Times Square can participate in the holiday giveaway initiative by observing decorated “GMA” studio windows, highlighting “GMA Gives Back.” And as for viewers watching from home, join in on the fun by capturing the QR Code on-screen during the show or visit GoodMorningAmerica.com/GMAGivesBack.

When can I enter, and what will I win?

Enter daily from Nov.29 to Dec. 17, Monday through Friday, between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m. EST. Four winners will be selected daily to receive a gift box of freebies, curated by Tory, and a $200 gift card to boost their holiday spirits!

Give rather than receive this holiday season!

“To keep the holiday fun going, starting Monday, Nov. 29, the decorated “GMA” studio windows will feature a video of the anchors looking back at their favorite moments from the past year where “GMA” honored viewers who were supporting and championing their community.

Passersby in Times Square will have the opportunity to donate to Toys for Tots through an activation in the other studio window. For more than 70 years, Disney has supported the Marine Toys for Tots Program to provide hope during the holidays by delivering new toys to children in need across the U.S. Through this Dec. 24, donate a toy online at shopDisney.com to help bring a smile to a child’s face for the holidays.”

(Information provided by ABC)