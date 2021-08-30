Enter the ‘You Can Be A Conner Sweepstakes’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Season four of The Conners premieres Wednesday, Sept. 22, and to rev up viewers for the anticipated debut, ABC is hosting an exciting sweepstake. The You Can Be a Conner Sweepstakes is a “contest aiming to involve dedicated The Conners fans, incite excitement for the premiere and upcoming season, and leverage genuine surprise and reactions during this live episode,” ABC said.

During the premiere, The Conners cast will dial-up contest winners, randomly chosen to be a member of the Conners family and be on live television.

Enter for the chance to win beginning Aug. 26- Sept. 1 on www.BeAConner.com

