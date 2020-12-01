Enjoy holiday themed shows and movies all December long on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Welcome to December! We’ve entered into the most wonderful time of the year and ABC is bringing the holidays into our homes by airing Christmas-themed movies and shows throughout the entire month! If you haven’t done so already, treat yourself to some jolly good content by cozying up on the couch, grabbing your remote, cup of hot cocoa, warm blankets and turning your channels to My ABC WOTV4!

Here’s a rundown of shows and movies to enjoy:

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2

8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Goldbergs” – *new holiday-themed episode

9:30-10:00 p.m. “black-ish” – *new holiday-themed episode

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9

8:00-10:00 p.m. “The Great Christmas Light Fight” – *season premiere

WEDNESDAY, DEC 16

8:00-10:00 p.m. “The Great Christmas Light Fight”

FRIDAY, DEC. 18

8:30-9:01 p.m. “Shrek the Halls”

SUNDAY, DEC. 20

7:00-11:00 p.m. “The Sound of Music”

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23

2:00-3:00 p.m. “General Hospital” (check local listings) – *new holiday-themed episode

9:00-11:00 p.m. “The Great Christmas Light Fight” – *season finale

THURSDAY, DEC. 24

8:00-10:00 p.m. “The Greatest Showman” – *network broadcast premiere

FRIDAY, DEC. 25

10:00 a.m-12:00 p.m. “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration”