Enjoy a showing of ‘Juneteenth Together We Triumph’ special on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-ABC recently announced the premiere of “Juneteenth: Together We Triumph- A ‘Soul of a Nation’ Special Event” airing Friday, June 18, at 9:00 PM on My ABC WOTV4! The two-hour televised event features a one-on-one interview between “Good Morning America” co-anchor Michael Strahan and former President Barack Obama.

During the interview, Strahan and President Obama will have an open discussion about “race, resilience and Obama’s book “A Promised Land,” ABC said.

“We’re not all going to live in a perfect kumbaya society. But we can make it better by working and by reaching out and by assuming the best in each other. And if enough of us do that, we move that boulder up the hill.”-said Obama during a portion of the interview.

In addition to the interview, the Juneteenth special will feature intimate storytelling from Leslie Odom Jr, performances by Jimmie Allen, Chloe Bailey (of Chloe x Halle) and Leon Bridges.

ABC revealed the powerful special event will also include stories by ABC News anchors and correspondents:

Linsey Davis delves into allyship and the historic partnerships observed in the last year between the Black community and white neighbors in small towns and Black and Asian American religious leaders in urban areas. Davis explores the nuances of performative allyship versus genuine collaboration.

Deborah Roberts opens up her own kitchen for an in-depth look into the origins, history and meaning of soul food. She looks at how the racial reckoning in the last year has influenced Black cuisine.

Kenneth Moton travels south where the struggles and discrimination faced by Black farmers are front and center, and money earmarked in the stimulus package for this group may provide hope and relief.

Janai Norman showcases a new wave of bold artists who are using their art to inspire change, spark difficult conversations, and ultimately provide a cultural lens.

Steve Osunsami introduces viewers to a Black business that helped build the nation brick by brick for more than 100 years. He also spotlights how Black-owned businesses and the "Buy Black Movement" endured during a time of racial reckoning.

Zachary Kiesch brings viewers more unaired footage of his "Soul of a Nation" interview with H.E.R.

Tune in on Friday, June 18 at 9:00 PM on My ABC WOTV4!

Episodes can be viewed the next day on Hulu.