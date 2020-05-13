Enjoy a night in with ‘ABC Prom Night’ and these series finales

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The time has come to throw on your best outfits, put on your dancing shoes and bring out the fruit punch bowls! Prom season is upon us and ABC is bringing the party into our living rooms by hosting #ABCPromNight!

On Wednesday, May 13, you can join in on the fun by tuning into the prom-themed season finales of “The Goldbergs”, “Schooled” and “American Housewife”!

In preparation for the celebration, we’re supplying you with loads of prom-tastic recipes and games to use so you can have the time of your lives while staying safe at home. See below, and don’t forget to send us a picture of your best prom wear (even if it’s sweatpants) and recipe recreations!

Photos can be submitted to info@wotv4women.com

Recipes

Perfect Prom Punch

Katie’s Prom Pops

Pretty Pink Prom-Corn

Dippin’ into the 90’s

Games

Click HERE to see the May 2020 ABC finale schedule. Happy streaming!