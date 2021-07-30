Enjoy 3 hours of country music performances during ‘CMA Summer Jam’ primetime special on ABC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Thursday, Sept. 2, will be an unforgettable night for Country music fans! ABC and the County Music Association announced the premiere of “CMA Summer Jam”, a three-hour artist-curated primetime special featuring individual performances and collaborations from over 20 of Country music’s biggest stars!

Featured “CMA Summer Jam” artists include, “Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Cole Swindell, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson, and Dwight Yoakam all performing from Ascend Amphitheater,” ABC said.

Fans can also expect additional performances from Bentley with Breland and Hardy live, Eric Church and Darius Rucker in unique locations across Downtown Nashville.

Watch CMA Summer Jam Thursday, Sept. 2 on ABC! SAVE THE DATE! #CMASummerJam, a brand new 3-hour, artist-curated primetime concert special is coming Thursday, Sept. 2 at 8|7c to ABC! 🔥 IT'S COUNTRY'S HOTTEST NIGHT Posted by CMA Country Music Association on Thursday, July 29, 2021

“I am still grinning ear to ear from these last two nights of incredible live Country Music,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer. “Seeing artists finally return to the stage and the reaction from fans was absolutely electric. Viewers are in for such a treat from familiar superstars and fresh new faces when ‘CMA Summer Jam’ airs on Sept. 2 on ABC.”

Tune in from 8- 11 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, on My ABC WOTV4!

Join the buzz on social media using #CMASummerJam!