‘DWTS’ Week 4: Skai Jackson earns first ’10’ of the season & Anne Heche exits after surprising elimination

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- We’re only in Week 4 of Dancing with The Stars, and the tear-jerking performances are already making their way into the ballroom! After Anne Heche took her final bow with her partner Keo Motsepe, only 12 couples remain to dance their hearts out for the mirror ball trophy!

During Monday night’s episode, Skai Jackson paid tribute to her late friend and former Disney co-star, Cameron Boyce. After delivering a graceful yet emotional Foxtrot performance, Skai swept the judges off of their feet and earned the first ’10’ of the season and a total of 28 points. Nev Schulman, Justina Machado, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Johnny Weir and AJ Mclean also had a great night, tying for a score of 24!

Take a look at each performance below & see last night’s scores!

Week 4 Opening

AJ McLean’s Cha Cha

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke are bringing the Backstreet Boys back during an energetic Cha Cha dance to “Larger Than Life (Live DWTS)”.

Skai Jackson’s heartwarming Foxtrot

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten dance the Foxtrot to “Ordinary People” by John Legend

Jesse Metcalfe’s Cha Cha

Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess dance the Cha Cha to “Smooth” by Santana ft. Rob Thomas

Vernon Davis’s Rumba

Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd dance the Rumba to “Let’s Stay Together” by Al Gree

Jeannie Mai’s Tango

Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong dance the Tango to “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes

Johnny Weir’s Jive

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart dance the Jive to “Crocodile Rock” by Elton John

Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Viennese Waltz

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev dance the Rumba to “How Far I’ll Go” by Auli’i Cravalho from the movie “Moana”

Justina Machado’s Salsa

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber dance the Salsa to “Que Viva La Vida” by Wisin

Nev Schulman’s Rumba

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson dance the Rumba to “Because You Loved Me” by Celine Dion

Anne Heche’s Paso Doble

Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe dance the Paso Doble to “Rise” by Katy Perry

Monica Aldama’s Samba

Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy dance the Samba to “Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus

Chrishell Stause’s Foxtrot

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko dance the Foxtrot to “Adore You” by Harry Styles

Nelly’s Paso Doble

Nelly and Daniella Karagach dance the Paso Doble to “All I Do Is Win” by DJ Khaled ft. T-Pain, Ludacris, Snoop Dogg, & Rick Ross

Week 4 Elimination – Dancing with the Stars

The couples in jeopardy this week were Monica Aldama & Val Chmerkovskiy and Anne Heche & Keo Motsepe. See who was sent home in Week 4 of Dancing with the Stars 2020.

